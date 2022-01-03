Healthy Living: Trachea Transplant
It is a medical milestone that has the potential to save thousands of people with birth defects, cancer or injury to their windpipes from COVID-19 intubation.
A team of surgeons in New York successfully transplanted a human trachea into a critically ill patient. A year later, that patient is surviving and thriving and now wants others with badly damaged windpipes to know they might have a life-saving option.
Andrea Ludema explains more in today’s Healthy Living.
