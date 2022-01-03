ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Another 8 Baltimore County Schools Will Shift To Virtual Learning This Week, School System Says

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkWDW_0dbsSDM000

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A total of 21 Baltimore County schools have shifted to virtual learning this week due to COVID-19 infections, and seven more have partially closed, the school system said Monday.

Baltimore County Public Schools on Sunday announced 13 schools would shift to virtual learning, and a handful of partial closures.

A majority of the closures run through Friday, Jan. 7, but the Northwest Academy of Health Sciences will not reopen until Jan. 17 and the Ridge Ruxton School will not reopen until Jan. 14.

The closures are based on Maryland Department of Health guidelines recommending that schools shift to online learning if 5% or more of students, teachers and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days.

Full closures:

  • Chapel Hill Elementary School
  • Deer Park Middle Magnet School
  • Dulaney High School
  • Dundalk High School
  • Fullerton Elementary School
  • Lansdowne High School
  • Lansdowne Middle School
  • Milford Mill Academy
  • New Town High School
  • Northwest Academy of Health Sciences
  • Parkville High School
  • Parkville Middle School
  • Randallstown High School
  • Ridge Ruxton School
  • Riverview Elementary School
  • Sandalwood Elementary School
  • Scotts Branch Elementary School
  • Timber Grove Elementary School
  • Westowne Elementary School
  • Woodholme Elementary School
  • Woodlawn High School

Partial closures:

  • Carroll Manor Elementary School (Grade 4 only)
  • Edgemere Elementary School (pre-school program only)
  • Logan Elementary School (prekindergarten only)
  • Lyons Mill Elementary School (Grade 5 only)
  • Red House Run Elementary School (prekindergarten only)
  • Stemmers Run Middle School (Grade 6 only)
  • Victory Villa Elementary School (kindergarten only)

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Ahead Of Return To Classroom, Scott Announces 100K Tests, 80K Masks Will Be Given To City Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With students set to return to the classroom, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday said the city will give 100,000 tests and 80,000 masks to Baltimore City Public Schools. Scott endorsed the school system’s plan for in-person schooling, saying virtual classes have led to learning loss that has impacted the emotional well-being of students and deepened inequities in education. “I hear directly from students all the time who tell me, ‘Mayor, I cannot return to virtual learning, it will not work for me.'” he said. “And we all know that the best place for students to learn is in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Parents Call For Virtual Learning As Kids With COVID-19 Visit The ER

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — WJZ spoke with a father from Howard County who wants school leaders to bring back virtual learning. He said his daughter has such a bad case of COVID-19, she ended up in the emergency room. “Why wouldn’t it be scary for a parent? Charles Adams said. “That’s my oldest daughter.” Long Reach High School senior Grace Johnson just tested positive for COVID-19. Her father is concerned she got it at school. He took her to the emergency room Thursday morning because of her severe symptoms. “At the hospital,” Adams said. “They told me I could not go in the back...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Friday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices. To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow. You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here.   Schools Closures Allegany County Public Schools Anne Arundel County Public Schools Arlington Baptist School Baltimore City Public Schools Baltimore County Public Schools Boys’ Latin School Caroline County Public Schools Carroll County Public Schools Carroll Christian School Cathedral Christian Academy Cecil County Public Schools Charles County Public Schools Dorchester County Public Schools Elvaton Christian Academy Gilman...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Healthcare Workers Get New Funding to Battle the Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is giving $2.4 million to healthcare workers who are understaffed and overwhelmed amid a wave of new COVID-19 cases. Ball announced on Friday that he would give $2 million to the Howard County General Hospital and $400,000 to the Howard County Health Department in American Rescue Plan funding. The money is supposed to help the organizations help address their staffing shortages, set up testing sites, conduct contact tracing, and various vaccination clinics. “This latest COVID-19 surge caused by variants is overwhelming, and our healthcare workers, those on the frontlines, our EMS and paramedics are exhausted,”...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
City
Parkville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Lansdowne, MD
Local
Maryland Education
City
Dundalk, MD
City
Ruxton, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

Panel OKs Rule Extending Mask Mandate In Maryland Schools For 180 Days

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students in Maryland’s public schools will be required to wear masks for the rest of the school year—unless their county or school meets benchmarks based on vaccination or transmission rates. A General Assembly panel voted 11-5 on Wednesday to pass an emergency rule approved last month by the Maryland Board of Education, which extends a mask mandate for 180 days and provides “off ramps” for the mandate to be lifted. The rule passed by the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review goes into effect immediately and will last the remainder of the school year. State Superintendent of Schools...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

University System Of Maryland To Require Students Living On Campus Get Booster

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University System of Maryland is requiring students returning for the spring semester and living on campus to get a booster shot against COVID-19, the organization announced Friday. The policy impacts the University of Maryland and all its satellite campuses, Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Frostburg State University, Towson University and University of Baltimore, among other institutions. Citing CDC findings that boosters offer the best protection against COVID-19, the organization encouraged all students, faculty and staff to get the additional shot. Each university will announce its own deadline for getting the shot and any other COVID-19 protocols before students...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County To Halt In-Person Activities At Senior Centers For 19 Days In January

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, the Baltimore County Department of Aging will halt in-person activities at 20 senior centers starting on Jan. 10, the agency announced Thursday. In-person programming will be discontinued until Jan. 28. The agency said it will try to offer virtual options where possible. “We had really hoped that we would not have to close the centers again to in-person activities,” said Laura D. Riley, director of the Department of Aging. “But the high rates of transmission with the Omicron variant has resulted in spikes in cases in our center membership, volunteers and staff. By closing for three weeks, we hope we can keep everyone healthier until this surge passes.” The department has created the “The OPAL Center” to offer virtual classes and support groups to seniors. Residents interested in participating can email theopalcenter@baltimorecountymd.gov or call 410-887-3654 to register.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County To Distribute 100K COVID-19 Rapid Tests Next Week

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will distribute 100,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid tests next week at more than two dozen locations, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said Friday. Starting Monday, the county will hand out the tests at library branches, senior centers, parks and other locations across the county. Tests are only available while supplies last. Here’s the full schedule: Monday, Jan. 10 1 p.m. Catonsville Senior Center, 501 Rolling Road, Catonsville (drive thru) Tuesday, Jan. 11 1 p.m. Baltimore County Career Center – Eastpoint Mall, 7930 Eastern Ave. (drive thru) Wednesday, Jan. 12 9 a.m. Baltimore County Career Center – Liberty, 3637 Offutt Road, Randallstown (walk up) 1...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Magnet Schools#School System Says#Wjz#The Ridge Ruxton School#Logan Elementary School
CBS Baltimore

After Council Votes Against Renewing Policy, A.A. County Health Officer Restores Indoor Mask Mandate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hours after the council voted not to renew Anne Arundel county’s indoor mask mandate, County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman issued a masking mandate for both indoor and outdoor public areas where distancing isn’t possible, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced on Friday. The new mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday until Jan. 31. Earlier Friday the council voted not to extend Pittman’s countywide mask mandate, which ended at noon. The council voted 4 to 3 to extend the mandate, but the extension needed a supermajority to pass. Four Democrats voted for extending the mandate, and three Republicans...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis, Anne Arundel Fire Departments Ask For Public’s Help To Alleviate COVID-19 Strain On First Responders

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Annapolis and Anne Arundel County fire departments are asking for the community’s help in alleviating the strain its first responders are facing as a result of the strain COVID-19 and its variants are causing. The positivity rate in the county has reached 30 percent, resulting in an intensive care unit occupancy rate of nearly 92 percent, according to county Health Department data the fire departments cited in a statement. The departments are asking people to avoid going to emergency departments for minor illnesses, such as coughs, colds, low-grade fevers and seek care from primary care physicians or urgent...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland To Open 20 New COVID-19 Testing Sites, Including 10 Next Week, Hogan Says

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — An additional 20 state-run COVID-19 testing clinics will open near hospital sites across Maryland in the coming weeks, meeting the public’s demand for tests as the Omicron variant causes a surge in cases and potentially reducing emergency room visits from Marylanders looking for a test, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday. Ten of the centers will be fully operational by the end of next week, Hogan said. Those first 10 locations are: University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center in Laurel University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo Doctors Community Hospital in...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Health Officials Create New COVID-19 Test Site In Aberdeen Hot Zone

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) – The Harford County Health Department is setting up a COVID-19 testing site at Ripken Stadium in response to the increased public demand for tests that detect the virus. Health officials plan to set up a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Leidos Field at 873 Long Drive in Aberdeen. The handicap-accessible test site will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Jan. 10, according to a Harford County Health Department press statement. The tests will be free to the public. “All individuals will receive two tests, one rapid antigen that...
ABERDEEN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County To Distribute 200K COVID-19 Rapid Tests For Equitable Access

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the County’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced plans to distribute 200,000 COVID-19 tests. Half of the tests will go to Anne Arundel County Public Schools, and the other 100,000 will go to equity-based providers, to help get testing kits to those who face obstacles finding tests. The tests going to schools will go to students, teachers and other staff. “This initiative provides an excellent way for us to enhance access to hard-to-get test kits for our families, our students, and our employees,” said Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto. “Once the kits arrive, we will distribute them to our schools and offices to be sent home with students and provided to employees so that families can use them as needed.” The equity-based providers include libraries, faith-based organizations, Department of Health Ambassador partners, senior centers, homeless shelters and food pantries. “For families and others who have barriers to getting tested, these at-home test kits will make it simple and quick to get tested,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “It’s a key part of keeping people safer and decreasing spread in our communities.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Omicron Surge Leads To Almost 30% Positivity In Maryland, Hogan Announces 10 New Testing Sites To Relieve Pressure On Hospitals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Omicron is ravaging Maryland, with the state recording another record-high positivity rate that is just shy of 30%. Maryland’s positivity rate is now just shy of 30%; more than 12,000 new cases @wjz #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9Fd4xum8h4 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 6, 2022 And state officials are trying to take the pressure off emergency rooms by opening up 10 testing sites outside hospitals by the end of next week. No appointments are necessary, and they will open seven days a week. Here are the locations: UM Laurel Medical Center (Laurel) UM Charles Regional Medical Center (La Plata) UM Capital Region Medical Center (Largo) Doctors Community...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 12,000 New Cases, Positivity Rate Dips

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the statewide positivity rate fell slightly, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health. Hospitalizations rose by 36, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,208. The state reported 59 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,868 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate dipped to 28.3% over the past 24 hours, a 1.68% decrease. Friday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Record Number of Marylanders Test Positive for Covid-19; Baltimore City To Provide Schools With 100,000 Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People lined up at the Northern Parkway testing site in Baltimore hours before it opened — waiting for a hard-to-get Covid-19 test as the city recorded its highest positivity rate ever: 33%. That is above the almost 29% positivity overall in Maryland. 🚨 Baltimore’s health commissioner says the positivity rate in the city is now 33%; she says on December 20th, 306 #Covid_19 patients occupied hospital beds in Baltimore. Now, 822 patients are hospitalized with covid. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 5, 2022 More than 10k new cases reported in Maryland today; the positivity rate is now above 28%...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County To Expand COVID-19 Testing, Olszewski And Officials Plead For Kindness Toward Emergency Personnel

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will expand COVID-19 testing to meet demand and move to an appointment-only system next week to avoid long lines in winter weather, County Executive Johnny Olszewski said on Wednesday. The county is opening another testing center at the former Sears location in White Marsh Mall, joining clinics in Randallstown, Towson and Dundalk. Olszewski said the government purchased 100,000 at-home test kits for residents and will begin distributing them next week at locations across the county next week. On Dec. 27, Olszewski declared a local state of emergency and introduced an indoor mask mandate in response to surging...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Road Crew Efforts In Snowstorm Leave Minimal Hassle For Maryland Commuters

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our second snowfall of the week brought several inches of snow to some areas. “It was pretty crazy,” Andrew Haines of Carroll County said. “I mean, it was snowing pretty good all night.” Anne Arundel and Howard Counties saw snow. The storm also blew through Harford County. In Carroll County, people WJZ spoke with in Westminster said there was no snow on Monday. This was the first time they had to pick up their shovels. “It’s not too bad,” Brooks Parson with Mathias Monuments said. “It’s pretty light, but when the plows come through and put the snow on the sidewalk, it...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

State COVID-19 Testing Sites Shift Hours For Snow Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has announced three-hour delays for six COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites ahead of an anticipated snowstorm Thursday night. The State Center testing and vaccination site at 300 Preston Street in Baltimore City will open Friday as scheduled for testing, by appointment only, the department said. No at-home tests will be available Friday at the State Center site. The following testing sites will be open from Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday: Annapolis – Corner of Bladen and Calvert streets Anne Arundel County – Anne Arundel Medical Center Baltimore City – Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Harford County – UM Upper Chesapeake Health Prince George’s County – City of Praise Family Ministries Prince George’s County – UM Laurel Alternate Care Site Testing Site The department said due to high demand, lines at testing sites may be closed early to allow everyone waiting to be tested by the scheduled closing time. Be prepared for the possibility of extended wait times. Contact information for sites across the state can be found in the listings at COVIDtest.Maryland.gov and COVIDvax.Maryland.gov.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan To Award H&S Bakery, Ellicott City Couple For Feeding Stranded I-95 Drivers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced he will award Governor’s Citations to H&S Bakery and an Ellicott City couple who helped feed stranded drivers on a stretch of icy Virginia interstate Tuesday. Casey Holihan and her husband, John Noe, were on a five-hour road trip from Ellicott City to North Carolina to visit family before Noe headed to Germany. That five-hour trip turned into more than 30 hours when they hit I-95 in Virginia. Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night Monday in snow and freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of the road south of the nation’s capital...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy