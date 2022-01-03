Another 8 Baltimore County Schools Will Shift To Virtual Learning This Week, School System Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A total of 21 Baltimore County schools have shifted to virtual learning this week due to COVID-19 infections, and seven more have partially closed, the school system said Monday.

Baltimore County Public Schools on Sunday announced 13 schools would shift to virtual learning, and a handful of partial closures.

A majority of the closures run through Friday, Jan. 7, but the Northwest Academy of Health Sciences will not reopen until Jan. 17 and the Ridge Ruxton School will not reopen until Jan. 14.

The closures are based on Maryland Department of Health guidelines recommending that schools shift to online learning if 5% or more of students, teachers and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days.

Full closures:

Chapel Hill Elementary School

Deer Park Middle Magnet School

Dulaney High School

Dundalk High School

Fullerton Elementary School

Lansdowne High School

Lansdowne Middle School

Milford Mill Academy

New Town High School

Northwest Academy of Health Sciences

Parkville High School

Parkville Middle School

Randallstown High School

Ridge Ruxton School

Riverview Elementary School

Sandalwood Elementary School

Scotts Branch Elementary School

Timber Grove Elementary School

Westowne Elementary School

Woodholme Elementary School

Woodlawn High School

Partial closures: