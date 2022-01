STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The demise of this “homely old house” at 40 Watchogue Rd. in Meiers Corners, written about in the New York Times, included what it takes to save older homes in New York City. “The rescue effort has bypassed a few of the survivors. For the most part, these are structures, like the Cazine-Martling House, that have no friends, that have nothing more than age on their side, a factor that may not be enough to keep them from being razed. In addition, a few others, like the Van Ende‐Onderdonck House in Queens and the Vincent‐Halsey House in the Bronx, have friends who have no money.”

