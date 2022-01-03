Heavy Snow Brings Treacherous Commutes To Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County was rocked with several inches of snow just a day after temperatures reached into the 60’s.

“Quite the change,” said Chris Dunn, as he brushed snow off his car. “It goes from warm one day to snow the next.”

The Snow Emergency Plan for the county was activated as major roadways remained covered with snow and slush for most of the day.

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management is working with partners as they respond to multiple accidents, stuck cars and downed power lines.

“We’re out there,” said Kasey Thomas, spokesperson for the county’s Office of Emergency Management. “DPW is trying to clean the roads as quickly as they can but the conditions are just not good.”

Plow driver, Chris Eckstorm was hard at work clearing parking lots.

“Everybody thinks they need to go to Lowes, or Home Depot or Fed-Ex. It’s like, just wait, let it get all clear and then come out,” Eckstorm said.

And if you have to leave your house, you’re urged to do so safely.

“We’ve got quite a bit of snow in our area so we’re just encouraging everyone to take extra precautions,” Thomas said.