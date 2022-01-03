ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Heavy Snow Brings Treacherous Commutes To Anne Arundel County

By Sean Streicher
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MeU4X_0dbsSAhp00

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County was rocked with several inches of snow just a day after temperatures reached into the 60’s.

“Quite the change,” said Chris Dunn, as he brushed snow off his car. “It goes from warm one day to snow the next.”

The Snow Emergency Plan for the county was activated as major roadways remained covered with snow and slush for most of the day.

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management is working with partners as they respond to multiple accidents, stuck cars and downed power lines.

“We’re out there,” said Kasey Thomas, spokesperson for the county’s Office of Emergency Management. “DPW is trying to clean the roads as quickly as they can but the conditions are just not good.”

Plow driver, Chris Eckstorm was hard at work clearing parking lots.

“Everybody thinks they need to go to Lowes, or Home Depot or Fed-Ex. It’s like, just wait, let it get all clear and then come out,” Eckstorm said.

And if you have to leave your house, you’re urged to do so safely.

“We’ve got quite a bit of snow in our area so we’re just encouraging everyone to take extra precautions,” Thomas said.

Comments / 1

Related
WNDU

Heavy snow, weather, cause deadly car fire in Cass County

Police say the heat from the overworked engine is believed to have caused the fire. 16 Helps You: Safety concerns at Bittersweet/Cleveland roundabout. We've heard from concerned viewers about the lack of street lighting at the Bittersweet Road and Cleveland Road roundabout, even though there are several light poles. Parents...
CASS COUNTY, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Residents Complain Of Snow-Covered Roads; City Officials Defend Response

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first snow removal effort of Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration is getting some mixed reviews. People in Carrick and Knoxville began digging out on Friday morning, cleaning off their cars before heading to work. Many were not happy about the conditions of their streets. “Honestly, you can look at it and tell it hasn’t been that touched at all,” one neighbor said “We pay our taxes and the roads aren’t cleared,” another neighbor said. The winter’s first storm hit around rush hour on Thursday when quickly dropping temperatures froze the wet snow, covering the streets with sheets of ice. Suspicions to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
Anne Arundel County, MD
Traffic
Jake Wells

Winter Storm Leads To Massive 75 Car Pileup In Kentucky

snow stormPhoto by Rémi Jacquaint (Unsplash/ Creative Commons) A massive winter pileup involving up to 75 cars and trucks has blocked Interstate 64 in Kentucky for hours on Thursday as the region has been battered by severe snow and ice. As the cold weather came blasting through in the afternoon, police received calls about vehicles "off the roadway" in Montgomery County in the eastern part of the state, Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles said in anews release on Facebook. Both sides of I-64 were closed down several times and it is still very icy at this time.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Baltimore

How To Navigate Icy Roads On Your Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday’s winter weather created slushy, slick conditions on the road after central Maryland was blanketed in snow. The Maryland Department of Transportation provided some tips on driving to survive in winter weather. Before getting behind the wheel, try to delay your commute to give road crews time to salt the roads. If you need to drive, allow yourself extra time to get where you’re going. Here are some more actions MDOT suggested before hitting the road: Take time to remove all ice and snow from your car, concentrating on the windows, wipers, mirrors and lights. You need to see and be...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Snow#Just A Day#Extreme Weather#Aaco Oem#Plow#Lowes#Home Depot#Fed Ex
CBS Philly

State Of Emergency Issued For New Jersey For Snowstorm, Messy Morning Commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A state of emergency is in effect for New Jersey for the snowstorm impacting the area, lasting until late Friday morning. Light snow started late Thursday night in Philadelphia’s north and west suburb. Heavy bands of snow could drop up to 2 inches per hour in some spots. Expect 1-3 inches north and west of Philadelphia, with 3-6 inches south of the I-95 corridor. Philadelphia will likely end up right around the 3-inch mark depending on how quickly the snow begins to fall. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for the morning commute. “If you can work remotely tomorrow or report later...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

Roads are treacherous as crews plow snow across Ocean County, NJ

The snow is presenting some challenges in Ocean County on Friday morning for plow crews and any commuters out there in this fast moving storm. Ocean County Roads Supervisor Scott Waters tells Townsquare Media News that they've been out there plowing the county roads since midnight and things were going pretty smooth until about 4:00 am when the snow started coming down quicker and more intense.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KREM2

Heavy snow brings challenges for ski resorts in Washington, Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a major winter storm, fresh powder is waiting for skiers and snowboarders at ski resorts in the Inland Northwest. However, all that snow means some lifts and areas may be unavailable. People should also be prepared for potentially difficult driving conditions on the way to...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Baltimore

No Significant Road Issues Or Power Outages From Snow, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said there were no significant road issues or power outages from the snowstorm that blanketed the state overnight. Maryland Department of Transportation Authority Police responded to four disabled vehicles and five crashes since last night, but overall, the damage was minimal, the governor’s office said. The winter weather did impact airplanes landing at or leaving BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Flight tracking services show that 89 flights were canceled by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the press statement. The snowstorm is the second to hit the state this week. “After heavy snow again blanketed the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, City Officials Advise Residents To Drive Slow, Warn Of Potential For Icy Conditions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott and Department of Transportation director Steve Sharkey urged residents to drive slowly on city streets or avoid unnecessary travel following the snow. As of 10 a.m. Friday, the city had received between 2 to 4 inches of snow, Scott said. Crews with the departments of Transportation, Public Works, General Services and Recreation and Parks worked Thursday night into Friday morning to prepare roads and clear them once snow began accumulating, officials said. The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Scott warned high...
BALTIMORE, MD
KTLA

Winter storm brings snow to Northeast, hitting during morning commute

A winter storm that had already blanketed parts of the South in snow moved into the Northeast on Friday, snarling air travel, crushing commutes and giving a one-day respite to school districts struggling to keep kids in the classroom as coronavirus cases surged. Schools in Boston closed, and Providence, Rhode Island, public schools switched to distance learning, […]
ENVIRONMENT
wiltonbulletin.com

Live updates: As heavy snow falls in CT, officials warn of ‘treacherous’ roads

The season’s first major snowstorm is hitting Connecticut Friday morning. The storm is slated to bring 4 to 7 inches of snow to the state before ending around midday Friday. However, many areas in Connecticut are already reporting higher accumulations. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm...
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy