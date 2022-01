SAN ANTONIO - Ten players are expected to make their commitments Saturday during the All-American Bowl. We break down those recruitments and make a prediction for each:. Florida State, Miami, Oregon and USC are the four finalists for Coleman and those are the four programs where he took his official visits. After spending time in South Florida with new Miami coach Mario Cristobal, getting to experience everything there and seeing the plan the Hurricanes have for him, Miami is probably the team to beat. Coleman loves Florida State a lot but with coach Kenny Dillingham leaving for Oregon the Seminoles might have slipped some.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO