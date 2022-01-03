ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Mexico saw refugee, asylum claims almost double in 2021

ABC News
 4 days ago

The number of people applying for refugee or asylum status in Mexico almost doubled between 2019 and 2021, reaching a historic high of over 130,000, authorities said Monday.

While there was a dip in 2020, that was largely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In previous years, migrants from other countries had rarely sought protection in Mexico, preferring to make their claims in the United States. But the toughening of border enforcement and the slowdown in U.S. asylum processing has apparently led many to apply for refuge in Mexico.

The Mexican Comission on Refugee Aid, COMAR, said there were 131,448 applications filed in 2021, an 87% increase over the nearly 70,351 filed in 2019. The numbers dipped to around 41,000 in 2020, in part because the coronavirus pandemic made it harder for people to move around or even file applications.

The COMAR said the biggest increase was in the number of applications from Haitians, which grew from 5,500 in 2019 to over 51,000 in 2021.

Hondurans, who in previous years had filed the most claims in Mexico, filed 36,361 applications in 2021, a relatively more modest rise over the 30,082 they filed in 2019.

Almost 90,000 of the131,448 requests for protection were filed in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border. Migrants have complained of the extremely slow pace of paperwork processing in Tapachula, where COMAR offices are swamped by the huge number of requests.

After migrants tried to stage mass walks out of Tapachula in 2021, the Mexican government agreed to bus some to other cities further north to file claims.

Apart from a program to house Guatemalan refugees near the southern border during that country's 1960-1996 civil war, Mexico has relatively little experience in dealing with so many refugees or asylum seekers.

The United States has also slowed its own asylum process under Title 42, a measure named for a public health law that allows U.S. officials to expel adults and families without an opportunity for asylum.

And the U.S. has begun reinstating the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program, also known as the “Migrant Protection Protocol,” a Trump-era policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

The United Nations has urged Mexico to consider granting other, humanitarian visas to ease the overwhelmed refugee agency. Under a pilot program, about 200 Haitians have been offered temporary visas that would allow them to work in Mexico, and a search has been started for companies willing to hire them.

On Dec. 22, Mexico's biggest convenience store chain, Oxxo, wrote “we are hiring migrants from Haiti, giving them an opportunity to start a new life here.”

WATE

Asylum-seekers plead with judge not to send them back to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A group of Nicaraguan asylum-seekers appeared before a U.S. immigration judge on Thursday, as the federal government resumed Migrant Protection Protocols program hearings in El Paso. Several dozen foreign nationals detained in the United States, given notices to appear (NTA) in U.S. immigration...
EL PASO, TX
Reuters

Mexico formally unveils new visa requirements for Venezuelans

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday formally announced new visa requirements for visitors from Venezuela in the government's official gazette, as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in unlawful immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The new requirements published by the interior ministry, which will take...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Times

New DHS data reveals border jumpers no longer predominantly Mexicans

The old model of illegal immigration along the southern border was shattered in 2021, according to data released by the Department of Homeland Security this week that shows the demographics of the typical border jumper have been completely rewritten. Mexicans, who for decades represented the overwhelming number of illegal immigrants,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mexico offers Julian Assange asylum for a second time

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had sought a pardon for Julian Assange from former US leader Donald Trump before he left office last year and has repeated his offer of asylum for the Wikileaks founder.Last month, the Australian-born Assange moved closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for one of the biggest leaks of classified information after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court.US authorities accuse Assange of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.Lopez Obrador...
U.S. POLITICS
azpm.org

Asylum applications in Mexico hit historic highs in 2021

A map of North and Central America on the patio outside the El Refugio migrant shelter in Guadalajara, Mexico, says "Nobody is illegal." The number of people applying for refuge in Mexico last year reached a historic high. But the country admits its refugee agency is struggling to keep up with the increasing number of asylum applications.
IMMIGRATION
kyma.com

Mexico saw record numbers of asylum requests in 2021

Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico saw a record number of asylum requests in 2021, according to the head of the Mexican Commission of Help to Refugees in Mexico. Mexico saw over 131,000 asylum requests, which is roughly 87% higher than the previous record. The last record was set in 2019.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Why ‘Remain in Mexico’ Is Worth Preserving

Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly. Restoring the policy is a necessary step toward gaining control over the crisis at the country’s southern border. The administration should work with Mexico to make it more efficient and humane.
IMMIGRATION
everythinglubbock.com

Mexico fields record number of refugee petitions in 2021, with Haitians leading the way

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The great northward migrant surge of 2021 not only impacted the United States but Mexico as well. A record-breaking 131,488 people filed refuge petitions last year south of the border, with Haitians and their Chile-born and Brazilian-born children making up the largest group, the Mexican National Refugee Assistance Commission (COMAR) reported on Monday.
EL PASO, TX
Reuters

Mexico asylum applications surge in 2021, Haitians top list

MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The number of asylum applications in Mexico nearly doubled in 2021 from two years earlier, the head of the country's commission for refugee assistance said on Monday, with most applications being from Haitian and Honduran migrants. When compared to 2019, the 131,448 applications mark...
IMMIGRATION
