Atlanta, GA

Winter weather compounds air travel problems

By Christopher Quinn
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
The number of flight cancellations caused by staff shortages should soon subside, but wintry weather is leading to new problems for flyers around the country. Pilots and crews were in short supply at the end of December, in part because many had reached the maximum number of hours that federal regulations...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Some regional airlines still canceling flights

Some major airlines are canceling fewer flights now that the holiday rush has passed, but many travelers with seats on planes operated by regional carriers are still experiencing significant disruptions. Passengers on Delta Connection, United Express and American Eagle flights are among the hardest hit by cancellations nationally. That’s partly...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Journal digitized, searchable at GenealogyBank

The Atlanta Journal began in 1883 and the back issues from then through 2001 are now available for research online at GenealogyBank.com. The website has many other newspapers from other parts of Georgia and all over the country. Don’t confuse this with the back issues of The Atlanta Constitution online at Newspapers.com. The Journal and The Constitution were two different newspapers until they merged in 2001. Researchers should always check every newspaper published in a city for information on their ancestors, as articles aren’t always exactly the same. I have found obituaries with additional information, depending on the date of publication and whether they were in the morning or evening edition. The Atlanta Journal, which carried news from all over the state, might even have information on your South Georgia ancestor. You can’t predict. GenealogyBank is a fee-based site. An annual subscription is $58.90. For other Atlanta newspapers, see UGA’s Digital Library of Georgia’s Georgia Historic Newspapers, Metro Atlanta.
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

