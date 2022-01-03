ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lorena Gonzalez will leave the Assembly to lead one of California’s most powerful unions

By Lara Korte
Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California lawmaker who wrote a consequential law requiring employers to provide benefits to more workers announced on Monday that she is resigning from the Assembly to become the chief executive of the state’s most powerful labor organization. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, will leave the Legislature this...

www.modbee.com

Comments / 0

Modesto Bee

Can California keep schools open during omicron? Here’s what officials say could cause problems

When California’s 6 million K-12 school students left for winter break in December, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was hovering around 5%. Now, after weeks of travel, holiday gatherings and the continued spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, California’s K-12 students, teachers and staff return to classrooms this month facing a positivity rate of 20.4% – nearly quadruple the rate it was prior to Christmas break.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegocountynews.com

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher resigns from the state legislature

Sacramento, CA–CA Assemblywoman, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher has resigned her position from the State Assembly effective this Wednesday and will join the California Labor Federation team. She made the announcement on Monday on her Twitter account:. “I just announced my resignation from the State Assembly so that I can accept...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KPBS

With Gonzalez resigning, two big names vie for her Assembly seat

Wednesday, Janurary 5th will be Lorena Gonzalez’s last day in the California Assembly. KPBS Speak City Heights reporter Jacob Aere looks at what that means for her Assembly District 80. With Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez leaving her Assembly seat to lead the California Labor Federation, two well-known politicos are dropping...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ASSEMBLYMEMBER LORENA GONZALEZ RESIGNS TO TAKE TOP JOB AT LABOR FEDERATION

East County News Service; Times of San Diego contributed to this report. January 6, 2022 (San Diego) – Staunch labor advocate Lorena Gonzalez on Monday announced her resignation from the California state Assembly to accept a job as leader of the California Labor Federation. Her resignation took effect yesterday; her new position begins in July.
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Going Away Party COVID Super Spreader Event

“Did you hear about Lorena Gonzalez’ super spreader event?” a Capitol staffer asked the Globe Thursday. The Assembly was not able to meet a quorum Thursday morning, which requires that half of the members be present – 40 lawmakers were absent from the Assembly Floor Session today after at least 27 were confirmed, including Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, to having been exposed to COVID at departing Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’ going away party Tuesday night at the Sheraton Grant Hotel.
CALIFORNIA STATE
edsource.org

California's Assembly Higher Education Committee chairman reflects on last term

Assemblyman Jose Medina, who chairs the Assembly’s Committee on Higher Education, recently announced he would not seek re-election in 2022. Medina, a Riverside Democrat, was first elected in 2012 to represent the 61st district. Before entering the Legislature, he worked as a Spanish and Chicano studies teacher at Riverside’s Poly High School and taught history at San Bernardino Valley Community College.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

State Republicans Pressure Newsom For Special Legislative Session On Homelessness Crisis

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – With upcoming local elections just months away, homelessness is expected to be one of this year’s major issues and now Republicans in Sacramento are pressuring the governor to call a special legislative session on the matter. (credit CBS) “Homelessness is not getting any better. It’s getting worse,” said Orange County Assemblywoman Janet Nguyen. Nguyen is among state Republicans leading the effort to call for a special session. “From 2018 and 2019 alone, we have spent $10.1 billion in total funding. We want an assessment, right? We want to know of all the money that has been spent, where did they...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Governor Newsom Activates National Guard To Bolster State’s COVID-19 Testing Capacity

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that the California National Guard has been activated to assist local communities with extra testing facilities and capacity in the wake of a nationwide outbreak of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron strain. “California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives,” said Governor Newsom. “We continue to support communities in their response to COVID by bolstering testing capacity.” This new initiative comes on top of the state’s existing 6,000 testing facilities, as well as the state’s recent demand-based expansion of hours at state-operated sites and the 9.6 million tests sent to schools since early December. The news comes as Omicron continues to spread quickly over the world, accounting for at least 80% of COVID-19 cases in California. Over 200 California National Guard members will be deployed across 50 Optum Serve locations across the state, providing interim clinical staff while permanent staff is hired, increasing capacity for walk-ins, assisting with crowd control, and backfilling for staff absences, all in an effort to conduct more tests for more Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Modesto Bee

What California’s new quarantine, isolation guidance means for Stanislaus students

School districts in Stanislaus County are updating isolation policies for students who test positive for COVID-19, but quarantine protocols will remain the same. The county’s three largest districts are in the process of transitioning to new guidance from the California Department of Public Health that may reduce isolation periods to as short as five days, spokespeople confirmed.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
