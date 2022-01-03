Teen Mom Moments That Make Us Love It Even More

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera may have ended their marriage. Tammy Rivera has shared a lot over the years when it comes to her relationship with Waka Flocka. While they were on “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” Tammy opened up about Waka cheating on her. It was a very hurtful thing for her to experience. And she struggled to trust him after he cheated with multiple women. At one point, they actually broke up. But Tammy eventually decided she wanted to save their marriage. They would eventually depart LHHATL. And after joining “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” they got their own show on WE tv. “What The Flocka” was supposed to give viewers the most intimate look inside Tammy and Waka’s lives. It was clear on the show that the couple still had issues to work out.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO