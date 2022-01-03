ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonspiel to bring more than 100 high school curlers to Wausau

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
The popular Tietge High School Bonspiel returns to the Wausau Curling Center Friday and Saturday, January 7 and 8, after a year off because of the pandemic.

It is the largest high school curling bonspiel in the United States, and also is the longest-running, according to event coordinator Jim Wendling. It is named in honor of retired Wausau High School curling coach Dennis Tietge.

Well over 100 student curlers are expected to compete.

“We have 36 teams signed up, from 15 different high schools,” Wendling said.

There will be 20 girls teams and 16 boys teams competing, including those from Wausau East and West and D.C. Everest High Schools.

Competition will begin Friday morning and continue through to the final games on Saturday evening. Due to COVID restrictions attendance will be limited to players and coaches. Some of the competition will be viewable on the Wendling Rink page of Facebook.

Located on Wausau’s southeast side, the Wausau Curling Center features eight sheets of ice and is one of finest curling facilities in the United States.

