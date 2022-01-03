ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Scituate man arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of 4-car crash in Duxbury

By Rosemary Ford
 4 days ago

All four drivers were treated at local hospitals for injuries, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.

First responders were called to Route 3 northbound in Duxbury Sunday night for a four-car crash, according to officials. Duxbury Fire Department

Police arrested a Scituate man who they say ran Sunday night from the scene of a four-car crash in which multiple people were injured, according to a statement.

Richard T. Nohelty, 28, faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding.

At 10:21 p.m. Sunday, first responders were called to Route 3 northbound in Duxbury for a four-vehicle crash, according to state police.

Investigators say Nohelty was driving northbound when his car struck a guardrail on the left side of the road. Nohelty’s 2007 Chrysler 300C became disabled in the left travel lane, according to the statement.

Police say three other cars traveling northbound on Route 3 were damaged in chain-reaction crashes caused by one of the vehicles swerving to the right to avoid hitting Nohelty’s car.

Nohelty allegedly ran from the scene on foot, according to the statement.

Scituate police arrested Nohelty a short time later, and officers brought him to South Shore Hospital with possible minor injuries, according to officials.

Police say the drivers of the other cars involved in the crash — a 2001 Toyota Avalon and a 2004 Mercedes S500SE sedan — were also taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police say both lanes of Route 3 north were shut down at the crash site for four hours due to the investigation. All lanes were re-opened shortly before 2 a.m.

