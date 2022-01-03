ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals' Jordan Evans: Shifts to COVID-19 list

Evans (knee) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Jay Morrison of The...

Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned himself plenty of new fans with his impressive play during the 2021 season. Among them is former NFL legend Brett Favre. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio earlier this week, Favre praised Burrow for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hall of Fame quarterback said that the second-year Bengals gunslinger is in “a different class” and that he didn’t see the 2020 No. 1 overall pick achieving so much success so quickly.
Bengals Place Joe Mixon and B.J. Hill on COVID-19 Reserve List

The Bengals placed running back Joe Mixon and defensive tackle B.J. Hill on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday. They also activated Trenton Irwin, Trae Waynes and practice squad tight end Scotty Washington from the COVID-19 reserve list. Waynes and Irwin could get plenty of playing time this Sunday...
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
Coronavirus
Bengals add Joe Mixon to COVID-19 list after positive test, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals placed five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, and they added one more today. Running back Joe Mixon has been added to the COVID list after a positive test, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mixon’s positive test comes within five days of the team’s Week 18...
Bengals put Larry Ogunjobi on COVID-19 reserve list

The Bengals’ COVID-19 reserve list continued to grow on Thursday. The team announced that defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been placed on the list. There are now nine players on the list with Ogunjobi joining running back Joe Mixon, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, and safety Vonn Bell among the first-teamers who are currently out of action.
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Not expected to start Sunday

Burrow (knee) said that he doesn't expect to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Browns, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Burrow said Wednesday that his knee is "sore, but not bad," after he appeared to sustain the injury late in the Bengals' thrilling 34-31 win over the Chiefs in Week 17. He added that he could play Week 18 if needed, but with Cincinnati unlikely to dramatically improve its playoff positioning in the regular-season finale, the team appears prepared to rest or limit Burrow and several other key contributors with an eye on entering the playoffs in optimal health. Assuming Burrow sits out this Sunday as he predicts, Brandon Allen would be in line to start this weekend. According to Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Burrow is still expected to practice in some fashion this week, which supports the notion that his knee issue isn't a major concern.
Bengals' Cameron Sample: Won't play Sunday

Sample (hamstring) is out Sunday against the Browns, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. Sample will miss his second straight game after being injured in Week 16 against the Ravens. With the division already clinched for the Bengals, Sample will work to return next week for the playoffs.
Nice honor for NFL Tiger

A former Clemson standout in the NFL received a nice honor this week. The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday they have named D.J. Reader as the recipient of their 2021 Ed Block Courage Award. The annual (...)
Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
