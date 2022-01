Carrie Underwood does a damn good job with her Sunday Night Football opening.

But long before Carrie was singing on Sunday nights, the IT game was always Monday night with Hank Jr.

Two words to describe these old promos: ELECTRIC. FACTORY.

The 80’s and 90’s were simply majestic, full throttle, no f*cks given, entertainment with Hank Jr. bringing the roof down every week.

Look at all these hits that would be flagged today…

I’m ready to run through a brick wall.

They don’t do it like this anymore. You even get a Bob Saget cameo.