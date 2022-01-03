Starbucks institutes vaccine mandate for US employees

Starbucks C orp. employees in the United States will be required to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing, according to a Monday company announcement.

The new requirements are products of President Joe Biden's federal mandates, according to a report .



The date of Feb. 9 has been set as the deadline for "large employers" to implement the mandate, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test measure on January 7.

A surge in the number of cases due to the omicron variant has forced many workers across the nation into isolation, delayed schools, disrupted airlines, and closed down restaurants, according to the report.

Starbucks officials do not predict any wide closures due to the surge, the report noted.

Roughly 220,000 people in the U.S. are employed by Starbucks, and each must reveal their vaccination status before a Jan. 10 deadline, COO John Culver said.

