Washington, DC

Starbucks institutes vaccine mandate for US employees

By Luke Gentile
 4 days ago

Starbucks C orp. employees in the United States will be required to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing, according to a Monday company announcement.

The new requirements are products of President Joe Biden's federal mandates, according to a report .


The date of Feb. 9 has been set as the deadline for "large employers" to implement the mandate, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test measure on January 7.

AT LEAST FIVE GIRLS RESCUED AND OVER A DOZEN SEX OFFENDERS ARRESTED IN LOUISIANA: U.S. MARSHALS

A surge in the number of cases due to the omicron variant has forced many workers across the nation into isolation, delayed schools, disrupted airlines, and closed down restaurants, according to the report.

Starbucks officials do not predict any wide closures due to the surge, the report noted.

Roughly 220,000 people in the U.S. are employed by Starbucks, and each must reveal their vaccination status before a Jan. 10 deadline, COO John Culver said.

John Culver
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Princetonian

Local employee denied religious exemption to vaccine mandate, faces termination

A longtime employee of the Educational Testing Service (ETS), a Princeton-headquartered company, was recently informed that their request for a religious exemption from the company’s vaccine mandate had been denied. The employee may face imminent termination for failure to comply with the mandate and could be let go without severance in early January.
PRINCETON, NJ
ladowntownnews.com

LAUSD employees, activists meet for anti-vaccine mandate protests

LAUSD employees, parents and supporting activists gather in front of the district headquarters for weekly protests rejecting its employee vaccine mandate. California Educators for Medical Freedom, a nonpartisan coalition of district employees and supporters advocating for the right to choose inoculation, began gathering every Tuesday in front of the LAUSD building on Beaudry Avenue, after the district’s vaccine mandate for its employees announcement in August.
PROTESTS
