ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dem lawmakers announce lawsuit against redistricting panel for ‘watering down Black votes’

By Allison R. Donahue
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 4 days ago

The state’s independent redistricting commission approved the final congressional and state maps last week, but some voting rights activists — including a group of Democratic lawmakers who are filing a lawsuit — say the new maps unconstitutionally disenfranchise Black voters.

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC), a 13-member commission consisting of four Republicans, four Democrats and five independents, approved Tuesday final maps for the state House, state Senate and U.S. House. This is the first time that Michigan has had an independent redistricting process, which voters approved in 2018.

However, some critics allege the maps violate the Voting Rights Act (VRA) — something they’ve said throughout the process — and don’t have enough majority-minority districts. In fact, the new congressional map and state Senate map have no majority-Black districts and the new state House map has seven majority-Black districts, five less than the current House map.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22orkL_0dbsOyyH00

State Rep. Tenisha Yancey

“There should be partisan fairness without watering down Black votes. And sometimes I think, well, is this deliberate? Are you trying to take us back 30, 40 years? It’s the fight that we’ve had over and over and over again, and we’re really tired,” said state Rep. Tenisha Yancey (D-Harper Woods), one of the lawmakers filing a lawsuit against the MICRC.

Yancey said she believes she wouldn’t have been able to win in her district if it weren’t for support from voters in Detroit.

“I’m term limited. So I’m not fighting for my seat. I’m fighting for whoever comes behind me in my seat,” she said.

Yancey is joined in filing the lawsuit in the Michigan Supreme Court by state Reps. Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit), Helena Scott (D-Detroit), Stephanie Young (D-Detroit) and Mary Cavanagh (D-Redford Twp.) and Sen. Betty Jean Alexander (D-Detroit). Other voting rights groups are expected to join the suit as well, Yancey said.

Under the Constitution, the Michigan Supreme Court handles all litigation concerning the MICRC, instead of cases going through lower courts first.

MICRC spokesperson Edward Woods said the commission learned about the lawsuit through media reports and inquiries, adding has not yet been served.

“As shared previously, we believe in the advice of our Voting Rights Act Legal Counsel that we comply with the Voting Rights Act,” Woods said.

Are you trying to take us back 30, 40 years? It's the fight that we've had over and over and over again, and we're really tired.

– State Rep. Tenisha Yancey (D-Harper Woods)

Micheal Davis, a spokesperson with the voting rights group Promote the Vote, said the maps the commission voted on Tuesday “simply are not good enough.”

“Michigan voters deserve better, like the maps Promote the Vote provided to the commission that protected the rights of African American voters without packing them in districts, ensured partisan fairness, and complied with all of the redistricting criteria better than any of the maps adopted,” Davis said.

The commission followed the guidance of its legal counsel, voting rights attorney Bruce Adelson and partisan fairness expert Lisa Handley, who stated that the commission would still comply with the VRA even without majority-Black districts.

Others said that wasn’t sound advice.

John E. Johnson Jr., executive director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, said in a statement that the new maps “will dilute minority voting strength.”

“It is deeply concerning that a public body in 2021, despite overwhelming input from experts, academics and the citizens who will be directly impacted by their decisions, endorsed maps that do not meet this vital legal and ethical test,” Johnson said. “The Commission will review this outcome and consider what next steps it will take.”

Johnson submitted an analysis in October outlining how the commission was violating the VRA.

Bob Allison, deputy director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters said there were “serious errors in a racially-polarized voting analysis” that raises concern about the “poor performance of consultants and the compressed timeline that resulted due to the U.S. Census delays.”

Complying with the VRA was the topic of discussion during a closed MICRC session in October. After a group of media groups filed a successful lawsuit against the commission for a lack of transparency and unconstitutionally meeting behind closed doors, the audio recording and memos from that meeting were released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09OCZK_0dbsOyyH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUjaz_0dbsOyyH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aATLu_0dbsOyyH00

Critiques of partisan bias

Some leaders applauded the commission for making history.

Before voters in 2018 to create the MICRC, the Legislature was charged with drawing the maps that would then require the governor’s approval.

“Our democracy is stronger thanks to Michigan citizens’ engagement, leadership and vision for a fair, inclusive and transparent process that puts voters above politics and ends gerrymandering in Michigan once and for all,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat.

Eric H. Holder, Jr., a former U.S. attorney general under President Obama and chair of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, applauded the work of the MICRC, saying “no one gets everything they want, and everyone has to compromise.”

“But that is how a commission is supposed to work and, in turn, it is a reflection of how American democracy should function,” Holder said.

These maps are biased. You don't need to go any further than the Commission's own data.

– Attorney Mark Brewer, a former Michigan Democratic Party chair

However, attorney Mark Brewer, a former Michigan Democratic Party chair, said maps are still gerrymandered because they favor Republicans.

“These maps are biased. You don’t need to go any further than the Commission’s own data,” Brewer said. “There have been so many procedural missteps along the way that got them to where they were last week. They started drawing maps last summer without any partisan data and without any VRA analysis. And so they drew maps for weeks blindly, without knowing what the VRA or partisan implications would be. And then they discovered in October that they basically have gerrymandered the state again.”

The Michigan Republican Party may also be considering litigation against the commission, as spokesperson Gustavo Portela said the party is “evaluating all options to take steps necessary to defend the voices silenced by this commission.”

The new maps will go into effect for the 2022 election and will be in place for 10 years.

The post Dem lawmakers announce lawsuit against redistricting panel for ‘watering down Black votes’ appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

New: Whitmer backs Supreme Court decision against redistricting commission

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told the Advance in a phone interview Wednesday morning that she believes the Michigan Supreme Court ruled correctly this week on a case brought by media organizations against the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC). After a 4-3 decision Monday — with three GOP-nominated justices and one Democratic-nominated justice in the majority […] The post New: Whitmer backs Supreme Court decision against redistricting commission appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Here’s what was discussed in the closed redistricting panel session that sparked a lawsuit

After weeks of pressure from voting rights advocates and journalists and a ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting had to finally release seven memos and an audio recording from a closed session in late October.  The Detroit Free Press, Detroit News, Bridge Michigan and the Michigan Press Association filed a […] The post Here’s what was discussed in the closed redistricting panel session that sparked a lawsuit appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

State Supreme Court hears arguments in media orgs. suit against redistricting panel

The Michigan Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by several media organizations that allege the state’s redistricting commission has violated the constitutional requirement of transparency. The Detroit Free Press, Detroit News, Bridge Michigan and the Michigan Press Association filed the lawsuit against the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) on Dec. […] The post State Supreme Court hears arguments in media orgs. suit against redistricting panel appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
deadlinedetroit.com

Black legislators from Detroit area sue over 'deeply concerning' new election districts

Michigan's high-stakes redistricting process isn't over. A week after an independent commission approved new congressional and state election maps, six Democratic legislators support a lawsuit challenging the revised boundaries. Critics claim the maps unconstitutionally disenfranchise Black voters, Michigan Advance and other news outlets report. The new congressional map and state...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
wirx.com

Black Lawmakers To Sue To Block Michigan Redistricting Maps

From the Associated Press — Current and former Black state lawmakers in Detroit have announced a pending lawsuit to block Michigan’s newly drawn congressional and legislative districts, contending they illegally dilute the voting strength of African Americans. The step Monday came days after the new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission finalized U.S. House and legislative maps for 2022 and beyond. The plans are fairer politically to Democrats but have drawn criticism because they slash the number of seats where African Americans account for a majority of the voting-age population. Commissioners say Black voters can still elect their candidates of choice without comprising at least half of a district’s electorate.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Woods
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Democratic Party#Michigan Republican Party#Voting Rights#Racism#Democratic#Micrc#Republicans#Democrats#Senate#U S House
iheart.com

Why is Pelosi REFUSING to release Jan. 6 Capitol Police information?

Congressman Rodney Davis recently sent a FIERY letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding she stop obstructing GOP efforts to investigate security measures taken before and on January 6th, 2021. Rep. Davis says the Capitol Police SHOULD release all communications concerning security from that day, but the police chief can’t do so without an ‘okay’ from the House Sergeant of Arms — a Pelosi appointee. Americans deserve to know why the Capitol’s security posture was so bad that day, so we can be sure it won’t happen again. But unfortunately, Rep, Davis tells Glenn, that may not occur until Republicans take the House majority back...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
POLITICO

A top Homeland Security official is warning of an assassination threat against Joe Biden linked to the Jan. 6 attack.

One message "references 6 January as an appropriate day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures." POTUS threat: A top official at the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about threatening social media posts —including one calling for the assassination of President Joe Biden. The message:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
MARYLAND STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

887
Followers
980
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy