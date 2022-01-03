ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

High number of migrant crossings impacting locals

By Adam Klepp
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTpqC_0dbsOUgb00

One local who has lived by the wall for 9 years says the current situation is the worst he has seen

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Border Patrol tells us apprehensions on average remain extremely high since October.

They say agents are dealing with an over 2,000% increase in border encounters so far this fiscal year.

And that surge is impacting locals, especially those who live along the road next to the border.

Dennis Cook has lived on Levee road for nine years.

He says the current flow of immigrants is the worst he’s ever seen, and that it's impacting his own safety. Cook claims he has even been shot at from Mexico.

“We got people marching down the road to town, the only thing civilians can do is call border patrol," Cook said. "And right now border patrol is so busy, they say we don’t have any agents in the field doing what they have to do.”

Cook has even started his own website , documenting what is happening in his own backyard.

The post High number of migrant crossings impacting locals appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 6

Randy Goins
3d ago

such disrespect for US citizens trying to live the safe, secure lifes they pay for and deserve. Federal government's abject failure

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KYMA News 11

Yuma locals and visitors reflect on January 6th riots on first anniversary

A year ago the U.S. Capitol was invaded by many supporters of then President Donald Trump in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Yuma locals, like Walter Ashenfelter, look back at the events, still frustrated with what happened. The post Yuma locals and visitors reflect on January 6th riots on first anniversary appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma Bed Bath & Beyond closing permanently

Bed Bath & Beyond is revealing the location of 37 of the 200 stores it plans to close in coming weeks, including our Yuma location on Castle Dome Avenue. The post Yuma Bed Bath & Beyond closing permanently appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KYMA News 11

COVID testing challenges after holiday season

In the aftermath of the holiday season, many are trying to get tested for COVID due to being around someone who later tested positive or because they are feeling sick themselves. The post COVID testing challenges after holiday season appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Cook
KYMA News 11

Celebrating the New Year in a safe manner

This New Year’s weekend the Yuma Police Department (YPD) is warning locals to be on the lookout for those shooting a gun into the air, within the city limits. The post Celebrating the New Year in a safe manner appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Mexico#Levee#Kecy
KYMA News 11

Winter visitors bring big boost to Yuma’s economy

Yuma is considered “the sunshine capital of the world.” So thanks to that title and other local offerings, Winter visitors continue coming to the city. Helping the local economy in the process. The post Winter visitors bring big boost to Yuma’s economy appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
2K+
Followers
948
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy