DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday marked the first day of Kwanzaa—a non-denominational seven-day celebration of African American community values. Known as the Nguzo Saba, these seven values each align with a day of Kwanzaa. For the first day, that value is Umoja—which means unity. As observers are reminded of those values on each day, they're encouraged to remember them for the rest of the year, as well.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO