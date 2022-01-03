Have you seen him? Riverside Police looking for person of interest

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police is asking for your help identifying a person of interest.

Police said on Facebook that the man in the picture below is a person of interest in a recent investigation. He was last seen driving away in a 2011 Ford Fiesta.

(Photo/Riverside Police)

(Photo/Riverside Police)

If you have any information, call (937) 233-2080 or email Riverside Police at police@riversideoh.gov . You can also message them on their Facebook page .

