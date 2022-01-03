Have you seen him? Riverside Police looking for person of interest
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police is asking for your help identifying a person of interest.
Police said on Facebook that the man in the picture below is a person of interest in a recent investigation. He was last seen driving away in a 2011 Ford Fiesta.
If you have any information, call (937) 233-2080 or email Riverside Police at police@riversideoh.gov . You can also message them on their Facebook page .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 7