WYOMING, Mich. — Officers from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on 28th Street involving a garbage truck and a semi Friday morning. The crash shut down the westbound lanes of 28th Street between Division Avenue and Buchanan Avenue for around two hours. Police say the crash happened when the semi ran a red light. The collision caused the garbage truck to overturn, and both vehicles were blocking traffic.

WYOMING, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO