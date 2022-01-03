ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Patriot Sandwich Co. shutters, ownership plans revamp

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9kFc_0dbsO44C00
Buy Now Patriot Sandwich Co. closed its doors at 1507 S. Loop 288, Suite 203, in late 2021. DRC file photo

Patriot Sandwich Co. has closed its doors, the owner confirmed Monday.

The veteran-owned, military-themed restaurant shut down at 1507 S. Loop 288, Suite 203, in November with plans to restructure, according to a post on its Facebook business page. A lockout notice posted on the doors Nov. 16 informed patrons that Lincoln Property Co. had reclaimed the space.

Owner David Jordan said he plans for the shop to make a comeback, but it may be in a different location.

“That location just wasn’t busy enough,” Jordan told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “People love the food and our mission, but it was hard to see, not enough parking and not enough business. I’m looking at other locations.”

Patriot Sandwich, known for its military memorabilia and service-themed menu selection, opened in February 2020. Jordan, a 12-year Army combat veteran, said he funneled 10% of the shop's proceeds into his charity for area homeless veterans, We Got Your Six. Jordan's experience as a homeless veteran after transitioning out of the military prompted him to launch the McKinney-based charity in 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
Cordele Dispatch

New ownership; same connection

The importance of Daphne Lodge isn’t lost on the new owner, Lisa Garcia. “It’s home, it’s comfort, it’s laughter, it’s stories, it’s family,” she said. “Every customer is connected in some way.”. She should know. A native Cordelian, she worked as a...
LIFESTYLE
Philadelphia Business Journal

Bagels & Co. plans second outpost in Fishtown, sets sights on additional locations

Glu Hospitality is planning a Fishtown outpost of Bagels & Co. as it looks to continue expanding the brand throughout Philadelphia in the coming months. The Philadelphia-based restaurant group behind concepts like Anejo, Leda and the Swan, and Vesper Center City has signed a lease to bring its second Bagels & Co. location to 1317 Frankford Ave., Co-Owner Derek Gibbons told the Business Journal. The forthcoming eatery, which will span a little more than 1,500 square feet, must undergo a zoning process and has a hearing scheduled with the Zoning Board of Adjustment on March 2.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Patriot Sandwich Co#Lincoln Property Co
Greyson F

Local Pizza Chain Closing 2 Locations

There are fewer pizza options open in town.Alan Hardman/Unsplash. It’s been an uphill battle for the entire restaurant industry throughout much of the last year. From forced COVID shutdowns to problems with food distribution, restaurants have had to jump through numerous hoops in order to stay open. One local pizza chain has found itself succumbing to some of these issues, at least temporarily.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

New Doughnut Shop Opening in Town Soon

Grab yourself a freshly baked doughnut.Annie Spratt/Unsplash. If you’ve been searching for a way to get your early morning sugar rush on, things are about to get a little easier for you. That’s because a brand new Krispy Kreme is opening up here in Tucson. So if you’re a fan of their fresh, hot, melt-in-your-mouth glazed donuts, or if you’re someone who would rather go with the variety pack as you pick up some sweet treats for work, you’ll now have two Krispy Kremes to choose from in town.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Army
cravedfw

Elvis Sandwich Lore

We pretty much associate Elvis with that quirky sandwich made with peanut butter, bananas. The original sandwich that hooked the crooner did not have slices of bacon as we so often think, but instead just mashed bananas and white bread slathered with peanut butter. Later Elvis was introduced to a toasted version with the added bacon, because the sandwich just wasn’t nearly the heart attack inducer it could be. An even later version had the sandwich fried in a skillet of butter.
FOOD & DRINKS
WTOP

Irish biotech plans big Montgomery Co. expansion

Fresh off one of the largest acquisitions in the D.C. area last year, Dublin-based Horizon Therapeutics will make Maryland’s Montgomery County its U.S. East Coast hub, with the signing of a full-building lease in Rockville. Horizon Therapeutics will occupy 192,000 square feet at the new Alexandria Center at the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CNET

Ford dealers can ban F-150 Lightning customers from reselling trucks to discourage scalpers

Ford is cracking down on anyone with mercenary intentions when it comes to buying an F-150 Lightning next year. In an effort to stop customers from quickly flipping their electric pickup truck for a hefty profit, Ford delivered a notice to dealerships issuing a new clause for soon-to-be owners. The note was posted on the F-150 Gen 14 forum on Friday. Should a dealer opt in, customers will be required to sign a "No-Sale" provision, banning them from reselling the truck within one year of ownership. The key here is, it's not required, Ford told Roadshow.
BUYING CARS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy