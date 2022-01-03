Patriot Sandwich Co. shutters, ownership plans revamp

Buy Now Patriot Sandwich Co. closed its doors at 1507 S. Loop 288, Suite 203, in late 2021. DRC file photo

Patriot Sandwich Co. has closed its doors, the owner confirmed Monday.

The veteran-owned, military-themed restaurant shut down at 1507 S. Loop 288, Suite 203, in November with plans to restructure, according to a post on its Facebook business page. A lockout notice posted on the doors Nov. 16 informed patrons that Lincoln Property Co. had reclaimed the space.

Owner David Jordan said he plans for the shop to make a comeback, but it may be in a different location.

“That location just wasn’t busy enough,” Jordan told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “People love the food and our mission, but it was hard to see, not enough parking and not enough business. I’m looking at other locations.”

Patriot Sandwich, known for its military memorabilia and service-themed menu selection, opened in February 2020. Jordan, a 12-year Army combat veteran, said he funneled 10% of the shop's proceeds into his charity for area homeless veterans, We Got Your Six. Jordan's experience as a homeless veteran after transitioning out of the military prompted him to launch the McKinney-based charity in 2015.