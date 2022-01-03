ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

State Senator Scott Wilk tests positive for COVID

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPNzs_0dbsNuPA00

SANTA CLARITA (CNS) - Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced today he tested positive for COVID-19, delaying his return to Sacramento.

"On Sunday, prior to returning to Sacramento for the new legislative session, I tested positive for COVID-19," the 62-year-old Senate minority leader said in a statement.

"Thankfully, I am asymptomatic and feel completely fine, but will follow the recommendations of the California Department of Public Health and remain home.

"I am fully vaccinated and ironically planned to get my booster this week," he said. "If you are considering vaccination, I urge you to take that precaution."

