Wichita Falls, TX

Worker shortages hit Falls Ride, bus drivers needed

By Dylan Jimenez
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With worker shortages nationwide, a transportation service right here in Wichita Falls has now fallen victim to the shortage of drivers.

Falls Ride is in need of bus drivers and just last Thursday, they had to cut some routes due to a shortage of both full-time and part-time drivers.

City of Wichita Falls cuts Saturday bus route due to shortage of Falls Ride drivers

This is leaving some Wichitans stranded and unable to get to their destination.

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver for FallsRide can contact the city of Wichita Falls Human Resources Department or click here to visit the city’s website.

