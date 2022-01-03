ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorena Gonzalez will leave the Assembly to lead one of California’s most powerful unions

By Lara Korte
Merced Sun-Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California lawmaker who wrote a consequential law requiring employers to provide benefits to more workers announced on Monday that she is resigning from the Assembly to become the chief executive of the state’s most powerful labor organization. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, will leave the Legislature this...

