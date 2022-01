Daytona Beach, FL - A year with a seemingly endless rise in gas prices ends with the state’s highest average gas price in seven years. The latest gas report from AAA says 2021 ended with an overall average gas price of $2.93 per gallon (regular unleaded). This is over 80 cents more expensive than the overall average seen at the end of 2020, which was $2.11 per gallon. In fact, from 2018 to 2020, the average price for gas in the state declined from $2.65 to $2.11.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO