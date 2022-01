As with the New York Islanders trading Jordan Eberle, it’s important to point out the irony in trading away a player, in this case, Nick Leddy, to the Detroit Red Wings in 2021, due to cap constraints only to clear enough space and need a player to fill their spot. But timing is everything, and while that was true a month or even a few weeks ago, the emergence of Noah Dobson has changed the conversation around the need for a puck-moving defenseman to fill other needs on the back end. Either way, it’s clear the Islanders miss their puck-moving, smooth-skating defender in Leddy.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO