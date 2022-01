REYNOSA DÍAZ, Tamaulipas — By some estimates, 2,000 to 3,000 migrants are living in tents this week in Reynosa, on the opposite side of the border from Hidalgo County. Advocates have said people at the camp come from all over the world. Some have tried to cross into the U.S. and were removed via Title 42, a CDC rule that allows Border Patrol to expel people because of the ongoing pandemic and the health emergency associated with it.

