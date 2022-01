Yes, this is a few days late, but I’m still struggling to believe my eyes when I watch these highlights and rewatch the game footage. Carolina was just rampant. Down 4-0 halfway through the game and winning 7-4 like it was nothing just speaks to how good this team has been this year. Obviously, Columbus being forced to put in a cold netminder for the third period was lucky, but the Canes took advantage.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO