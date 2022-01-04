ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty on Four Counts of Fraud and Conspiracy

By Rebecca Alter
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate, Monday, January 3 at 7:30 p.m.: Per the Associated Press, Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty on four counts of fraud and conspiracy at her former blood-testing startup Theranos. She was also acquitted of four charges. As previously reported, the jury could not reach a verdict on the three remaining...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Alex Gibney
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Tavi Gevinson
Person
Busy Philipps
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Business Insider

Juror from Elizabeth Holmes trial says it was tough to convict the former Theranos CEO because she was 'so likable, with such a positive dream'

A juror from Elizabeth Holmes' trial told ABC News the jury "respected Elizabeth's belief in her technology." Juror No. 6 said the Theranos founder came across as "likable," which made convicting her difficult. Holmes was convicted on four fraud-related charges and acquitted on four others, with the jury deadlocked on...
LAW
CBS San Francisco

Theranos Whistleblower Tyler Shultz: Elizabeth Holmes ‘A Very, Very Charismatic Person’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Like many people she came into contact with during her heyday as the darling of Silicon Valley, Tyler Shultz was at first mesmerized by Elizabeth Holmes, but soon realized something wasn’t quite right with Theranos and her claims about the company’s allegedly revolutionary blood-testing technology. On Monday, a jury of eight men and four women split on two of the major federal fraud counts filed against Holmes, ruling she defrauded investors of millions of dollars but did not mislead patients and doctors as to the accuracy of her failed startup Theranos’ blood testing technology. She also...
BUSINESS
Hypebae

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Prison for Fraud

After a months-long trial, former CEO of Theranos — a consumer healthcare tech company — Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of consumer fraud and conspiracy. According to BBC, “Holmes knowingly lied about technology she said could detect diseases with a few drops of blood.” As a result of denying the charges, Holmes will face a maximum prison term of 20 years for each crime, which includes three wire fraud charges and “conspiracy to commit fraud against investors.” Additionally, the three aforementioned charges “are tied to specific investors in her failed company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#The Associated Press#Cnbc#Abc News#Hbo#The Inventor
CBS San Francisco

Guilty Verdicts for Elizabeth Holmes Could Impact Other Silicon Valley Start-Ups

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The implosion of Elizabeth Holmes’s company Theranos coupled with this week’s guilty verdict in her federal fraud trial has sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley. The events have also shone a spotlight on a culture that can often be brash and prides itself on delivering breakthrough technologies at breakneck speeds “This hasn’t only been Elizabeth Holmes on trial. This has been Silicon Valley on trial,” said Joint Venture Silicon Valley President and CEO Russell Hancock. Hancock says the verdict may force tech innovators to be a little more buttoned-down and reign in some of the more over-the-top claims sometimes made...
SAN JOSE, CA
Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vulture

The FBI Has Made an Arrest in the Spine Collector Case

The FBI has arrested a man in connection with the rampant theft of unpublished book manuscripts that has been breeding suspicion in the publishing world for years. Dubbed “the Spine Collector” by New York’s Reeves Wiedeman and Lila Shapiro, he had stolen or made attempts to steal copies of books by Margaret Atwood, Ethan Hawke, Michael J. Fox, Stieg Larsson, and Taffy Brodesser-Akner. According to the New York Times, 29-year-old Filippo Bernardini was arrested and charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft when he arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday afternoon. Bernardini is an Italian citizen who claims to be a rights coordinator for Simon & Schuster UK on his Twitter and LinkedIn.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Vulture

The Spine Collector Saga Isn’t Over Yet

Earlier today, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced that it had arrested Filippo Bernardini, a 29-year-old Italian man, for allegedly conducting a dastardly scheme that has bewildered the book-publishing business for the better part of five years. Bernardini, who works in the foreign-rights department of the British arm of Simon & Schuster, is accused of impersonating hundreds of his colleagues — editors, agents, literary scouts — by creating fake email accounts in order to dupe others into sharing book manuscripts before they have been published. The thief had gone after hundreds of books, from titles by big-name authors (Margaret Atwood, Anthony Doerr, Jennifer Egan) to books by debut novelists most readers had never heard of. And no one could figure out why they were doing it at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reality Tea

Bravo And RHOBH Producers Subpoenaed By Lawyers Representing Tom Girardi’s Alleged Victims Asking For Information About Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills might be in between seasons, but the trainwreck that is Erika Jayne’s life continues to be filled with drama. And that’s putting aside her recent battle with COVID-19. Erika’s soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi is still dealing with bankruptcy as well as accusations that he embezzled millions of dollars from […] The post Bravo And RHOBH Producers Subpoenaed By Lawyers Representing Tom Girardi’s Alleged Victims Asking For Information About Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Alex Jones pleaded for financial support as Infowars store made $165m over three years, report finds

The online store operated by Infowars, the far-right platform from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, collected $165m from sales between September 2015 and the end of 2018, despite the host’s pleas to his followers for financial support to keep him on the air.Records obtained by HuffPost from court filings stem from a lawsuit against Mr Jones for lies surrounding the killings of 26 people – including 20 children – at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.By 2016, the store averaged $110,000 a day in sales, according to HuffPost, while its most profitable days followed his Sandy Hook...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty On Four Of 11 Counts, Faces Decades In Prison

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted today on four of 11 charges related to her company’s failed blood-testing technology. A San Jose jury deliberated for nearly 50 hours over seven days before finding the disgraced former CEO guilty on three counts of fraud and one of conspiracy. Holmes was acquitted on four other charges, and jurors were unable to reach a verdict on three other fraud counts. Holmes, 37, who had pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges and testified in court, faces a maximum prison term of 80 years — two decades on each conviction — but is likely to serve...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy