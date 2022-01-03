ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Really want a Find N, any users in UK on 3 or EE

 4 days ago

Hi members, really like the Oppo phone, a couple of things holding me back so your knowledge, and...

mobileworldlive.com

EE, Vodafone UK push back EU roaming moves

Operators Vodafone UK and EE delayed the reintroduction of roaming charges for customers travelling to destinations in the European Union (EU), which were originally scheduled to be imposed early this month. In respective statements, Vodafone blamed the requirement for further testing for shifting its activation date, while EE cited technical...
xda-developers

CN version questions

Yesterday i ordered the 12/256g white from bludiode (app 545€) which is the lower price i found. i have some questions about this CN version ( apparently no global rom),. so the phone will be in chineese/english, is it possible to install french language, or i have to wait for a global rom and flash it ?
xda-developers

Android 12, VoLTE and WiFiCalling

Has anyone managed to run VoLTE and WiFiCalling in unsupported regions?. I am from Poland and the above services do not work. If it is anything like the USA, the carrier has to provision your phone for VoLTE and WiFi calling. Just having a capable phone isn't enough. For example...
xda-developers

A developer got Android 12 booting on the legendary Samsung Galaxy S III

In recent days, we’ve informed you about a variety of official Android 12 updates. They all had one thing in common: Every update was delivered to devices that are currently supported by the respective OEM. But what happens with much older and unsupported smartphones? Do they gather dust? Not a chance at XDA.
Liliputing

BlackBerry users are waking up to find that their phones still work… for now

BlackBerry is a name that was synonymous with smartphones in the years before the iPhone first launched and touchscreen-only devices powered by Android and iOS came to dominate. But BlackBerry stopped developing its own mobile operating system in 2015 and stopped making phones altogether not longer after. The company eventually...
MusicRadar.com

Jon Hopkins: "I don’t really have any modular synths, drum machines or any of that stuff - it’s all really Ableton and source audio from random places"

Best of 2021: This hack was recovering in hospital recently and literally the only music I could face listening to was an advance copy of Jon Hopkins’ transcendent Music For Psychedelic Therapy. The new album sees Hopkins skipping the dancefloor grooves and hypnotic synths of Immunity and Singularity to...
xda-developers

Best phones with 7+ inches display

Hi, I am looking for a smartphone with a display that is at least 7 inches and relatively affordable. I was hoping to get a Honor X30 Max but that is only for Chinese market. I saw that Huawei had a Mate 20X but that is quite old at this point.
gsmarena.com

Weekly poll results: Oppo Find N showered with love

Folding phones seem to have an ever-increasing fanbase and Oppo Find N is no exception despite its single-market availability. W loved our time spent with the compact foldable doing our full review and plenty of you are also fond of Oppo’s first folding phone. Last week’s poll was all about your opinion on the Find N and now that the votes are in, we have a clear majority that believes Oppo made the best foldable to date.
Android Headlines

Phone Comparisons: Huawei Mate X2 vs OPPO Find N

The Huawei Mate X2 and OPPO Find N are both quite compelling foldable smartphones. Both of these phones launched this year, though the Find N is newer, as it arrived in December, not February. That being said, in this article, we’ll compare the Huawei Mate X2 vs OPPO Find N, just to give you an idea of what to expect. Foldable smartphones are not cheap, and the same goes for these two devices.
Android Headlines

OPPO Find N Review: Showing Others How To Design A Foldable Smartphone

The OPPO Find N shows everyone how foldable smartphones should look like. OPPO supplied us with a review unit of the OPPO Find N, but didn’t have a say in our opinion, nor did they see this review before you. We’ve been using the device for a couple of weeks before forming an opinion.
The Independent

When will Samsung’s S22 ultra be released in the UK?

As sure as day follows night, the early months of the year see the unveiling of a new flagship Galaxy smartphone from Samsung. For 2022 this is expected to be the Galaxy S22, which comes a year after the Galaxy S21.As usual, this handset is expected to actually be a family of three distinct models, each with a spec sheet and price tag fit for competing closely against the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.Samsung phones usually follow the evolution-not-revolution formula, shunning groundbreaking leaps in technology for minor improvements to the processors and camera units. As ever, the phones are...
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
Fox News

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
shefinds

The Worst Charging Mistake You Should Stop Making (It Ruins Your iPhone Battery!)

Chances are: you’re charging your iPhone all wrong. And before you say that there’s only one way to charge a phone (literally, by plugging it into a charger), the reality is a bit more complex. Your iPhone runs thanks to an ion-lithium battery that has a few specific requirements — namely, that you do not make this very common iPhone charging mistake that could be ruining your phone’s battery. This is the number one mistake tech experts say they witness users making, as well as a tip to keep in your back pocket that may actually extend the life of your phone.
shefinds

5 Apps You Should Delete ASAP To Speed Up Your iPhone, Tech Experts Say

Got an iPhone that is as slow as a slug lately? After you’ve tried everything, including changing your charging habits so that you are keeping your device in a safe 30 to 80 percent charge zone, it may be time to turn your attention to the apps that you use most. In general, apps that use up a lot of resources or run in the background can slow down your phone, according to Tech Expert Aidan Bernard at The Big Phone Store. And, as such, deleting a few of the most battery-consuming of these apps can really help your phone get back on track in terms of speed. But where to start? These are the five apps you should delete ASAP to speed up your iPhone, according to tech experts.
