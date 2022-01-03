ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Hochul Proposes Term Limits for New York State Offices, Doesn't Mention Andrew Cuomo

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

She proposed setting two-term limits for the state's governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 23

OnondagaValleyMan
4d ago

Don’t forget to add the State Legislature to the list! The Senate and Assembly need Term Limits Too!

Reply
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#Legislature#State Government#New Yorkers#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
714K+
Followers
76K+
Post
713M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy