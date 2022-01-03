ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Starbucks Tells Its 228,000 U.S. Employees to Get COVID Vaccine or Face Weekly Testing

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The policy comes as OSHA is aiming for a February 9 start date for its federal vaccine and testing policy for large U.S....

Comments / 257

KayMK
4d ago

get a clue. I worked in an ER in a huge hospital in Wi. We all knew the rapid tests were TOTALLY UNRELIABLE! Do you hear me???? NOT RELIABLE

Reply(14)
90
Johnny P
3d ago

Funny how this unhealthy establishment is so focus on Vaccine. There's nothing healthy about Starbucks. Just look at the amount of sugars are in these drinks. Its unbelievable. They slowly are killing the population with these unhealthy products. One of the main reasons people are getting the virus is OBESITY. So when I see someone with a mask on and a large frappiciono, or any of there toxic drinks I laugh at the hypocrisy. And that goes for all fast food restaurants. #NoVaccine, #NoMandates. Eat healthy, Exercise, your body will thank you.

Reply(5)
65
Whataboutme
3d ago

Just found out my place of employment wants us to list if we're vaccinated or not and to wear a mask and get tested every week if we're not. Early retirement here I come. I refuse the poisonous jab, refuse to wear a face diaper and am not getting tested every week just so the cases continue to rise and this scamdemic never ends.

Reply(11)
84
