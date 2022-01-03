ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers did not cut Antonio Brown today

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuccaneers coach Bruce Arians said after Sunday’s game that Antonio Brown is “no longer a Buc.” But officially, he is. The Buccaneers did not cut Brown today and there are ongoing discussions with the NFL about...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 14

