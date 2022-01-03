ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Internet Backs Woman Who Called Police on Fiancé for 'Stealing' Her Car

By Anabelle Doliner
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The utter disrespect that man has for you and your career is appalling," noted one frustrated...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 22

eh no thanks
4d ago

My ex husband thought he was leaving in MY vehicle I supplied for him as a COURTESY, when I finally threw him out. My name my insurance & my money bought it. I called the cops, he spent the night in jail while the vehicle was RIGHTFULLY towed back to me. He thought I'd never have the GUTS to do it. He was wrong!!

Reply(1)
21
E L F
4d ago

an old boyfriend of mine took my car without returning , but I found where it was. I had a spare set of keys, I got in my car and drove off. He thought the car was stolen. That was the last time he drove my car

Reply
9
truth or death
4d ago

Anybody that takes your car without permission is a thief and a fiance is not a husband. He doesn't have his name on the car.

Reply
12
The Independent

Amazon workers arrested after thousands of packages discovered inside home

Three people have been arrested in connection with theft in which investigators found a home filled to the brim with thousands of Amazon delivery packages.The Oklahoma county sheriff’s office, in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, identified the suspects as Cesar Yasnier Cerqueira Rojas, Dinneris Matos Delgado, and Maikel Perez Laurencio.The three face 15 felony counts of possession of stolen property and embezzlement. Ms Delgado has also been charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Meth).The theft was discovered after officials responded to an illegal dumping complaint in the area on 30 December last year.“When they arrived, deputies found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Woman Set On Fire After Neighbor Accuses Her Of Naming Puppy After His Wife

A 35-year-old woman in India was set on fire allegedly by her neighbor after an argument over her puppy's name. Neetaben Sarvaiya from Palitana town, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, suffered severe burn injuries in the alleged attack by her neighbor and a group of five others Monday afternoon. Sarvaiya is currently receiving treatment for her burn injuries, The Times of India reported citing police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Her sister said she was eaten by wolves, and police have arrested her parents: What we know about missing five-year-old Oakley Carlson

The parents of missing five-year-old Oakley Carlson have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment in connection to their care of Oakley’s sister. A search operation for the missing girl has been called off after her sister made suspicious claims.This is everything we know so far. When was Oakley last spotted?Oakley was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators have said that she was last seen alive on 10 February, more than 10 months ago. Law enforcement has said that she was last spotted at her home in Oakville in the western part of Washington state. The search...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Woman steals $100k car from owner’s driveway, police say

Memphis, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is now in jail after police say she stole a vehicle worth more than $100,000 on Thursday. Police say Samantha Barnett stole a BMW from someone’s driveway early Thursday morning. The victim was able to track her 2020 BMW X6 from an app and officers located Barnett in South […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Woman claims doorbell camera captured her husband’s infidelity

A woman has shared the footage captured by her doorbell camera that allegedly notified her of her husband’s infidelity.In October, Kaylie, who goes by the username @kaylie271 on TikTok, uploaded a video taken from a recording of her smart doorbell, which appeared to show a man walking out the front door of her home before kissing the woman who exited behind him goodbye.“When your husband is too sick to go on the family trip you planned,” she wrote in a caption on the video, before adding the hashtags #cheater and #garbage.In the comments, viewers were horrified by the alleged evidence,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

New DNA found in case of mother-of-three who vanished after job interview in 1997

Police in the San Francisco area believe DNA evidence can help solve a 24-year-old cold case of a missing mother of three who disappeared after her job interview. Janie June Coe, 38 at the time, attended a job interview on 29 April, 1997, after which she left to return home. Ms Coe was last seen at the job interview. She was reported missing several days later after she did not return to pick up her children from their grandfather's house. No trace of her has ever been found. According to investigators, Ms Coe's vehicle, a 1989 Ford Aerostar, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
phl17.com

Woman turns herself in after allegedly killing her mother’s fiancé

BALA CYWYD, PA (WPHL)- Prosecutors in Montgomery County have charged the woman who, they say, shot and killed the fiancé or her mother. Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced that Samiyah Williams turned herself to police for allegedly killing Adrionne Reaves on New Year’s Eve. According to officials, Williams, 24, turned herself in on Monday morning and was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and possessing an instrument of crime.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Oxygen

Rapper J $tash Dead After Allegedly Killing Woman In Front Of Her Three Children

A rapper is dead in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide that took place in the presence of three young children on New Year’s Day. J $tash, whose real name is Justin Joseph, is the man believed to have killed a mother of three in Temple City on Saturday, as reported by People. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a possible domestic violence call at the 9200 block of Petland Street at around 7:14 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered the bodies of a 28-year-old Black male and a 27-year-old Hispanic female.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
