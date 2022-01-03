ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Internet Backs Woman Who Doesn't Want to Live With Partner in House She Doesn't Co-Own

By Catherine Ferris
 4 days ago
"Honestly [it] sounds like he's drowning with his oversized mortgage and sees you as a way to pay his OWN debt down," a commenter...

Sally Martinez
4d ago

Why should she pay HIS MORTGAGE? Plus he has 4 roommates. Tell him you aren't going to move into his house with 4 roommates to help him pay off his mortgage. She would have to buy a car in order to live there. Tell him you like your apartment and your privacy. If he wants to sell his house and the two of you purchase it together where you both benefit that you will consider that.

19
Cheryl Sue
4d ago

he is calculating the rent cost wrong. he should be using the mortgage payment, cost of insurance, and house taxes to calculate it. then add around $250 per month to go into a bank account to cover repairs, etc. plus split utilities 5 ways. all of them. I hope that he doesn't expect her to live there with his friends. not a good thing to do at all. she would end up spending more to live with him because she would then have a car payment.

13
Rosemarie Carreras
4d ago

HiThe more I read the more ridiculous he sounds.Where is the love?He sound like all he wants is to be business partners. Run.

13
MarketWatch

‘She trusts me completely’: My sister offered to pay off my credit-card bill. I’ll repay her over the next 4 years. Am I taking advantage of our relationship?

I have little money. It’s strictly my fault. I ran up a credit-card bill, and it’s nearly maxed out. I am nearing the end of the interest-free period. My sister, through hard work, is very well off. She trusts me completely, and volunteered to loan me the money because she hates paying interest and doesn’t want me to pay it either.
‘I was devastated to find out my husband led a double life’: He stored $50,000 in bank and bitcoin accounts with his secret girlfriend. Can I claim this money?

After 33 years together in marriage, I was devastated to find out my husband led a double life: One where he was single, and one being married. He was an estimator for a paving company and had a lot of free time. With all the hookups he had, he fell in love with one of the women he had been seeing behind my back.
Upworthy

People who grew up poor explain the things rich kids will never understand and it's eye-opening

The income divide between the rich and the poor is bigger than ever and the pandemic has widened the gap further. While the rich amassed more wealth, the poor struggled to put food on the table. According to the US census, the official poverty rate in 2020 jumped 1.0 percentage to 11.4, from the 10.5 percent in 2019, making it the first increase in poverty after five consecutive annual declines. Those who have grown up privileged and with access to resources and social capital will quite never understand what it means to be poor, and the daily struggle that comes with it. Being poor is a fight for survival day in and day out, and it involves prioritizing money just for what will get you through the day. One Reddit user asked others to share what 'rich kids' will never get and many shared their from their personal stories. Here are some of the replies that we came across:
