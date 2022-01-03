Internet Backs Woman Who Doesn't Want to Live With Partner in House She Doesn't Co-Own
"Honestly [it] sounds like he's drowning with his oversized mortgage and sees you as a way to pay his OWN debt down," a commenter...www.newsweek.com
"Honestly [it] sounds like he's drowning with his oversized mortgage and sees you as a way to pay his OWN debt down," a commenter...www.newsweek.com
Why should she pay HIS MORTGAGE? Plus he has 4 roommates. Tell him you aren't going to move into his house with 4 roommates to help him pay off his mortgage. She would have to buy a car in order to live there. Tell him you like your apartment and your privacy. If he wants to sell his house and the two of you purchase it together where you both benefit that you will consider that.
he is calculating the rent cost wrong. he should be using the mortgage payment, cost of insurance, and house taxes to calculate it. then add around $250 per month to go into a bank account to cover repairs, etc. plus split utilities 5 ways. all of them. I hope that he doesn't expect her to live there with his friends. not a good thing to do at all. she would end up spending more to live with him because she would then have a car payment.
HiThe more I read the more ridiculous he sounds.Where is the love?He sound like all he wants is to be business partners. Run.
Comments / 36