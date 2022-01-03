ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Starmer to set out vision of ‘security, prosperity and respect’ for country

By Geraldine Scott
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXVkX_0dbsM37300

The “best still lies ahead” in 2022, Sir Keir Starmer is set to say, but “only if we have the courage to create a new Britain”.

The Labour leader is due to give a speech in Birmingham on Tuesday, where he will attempt to set out his vision for a future Labour government.

Sir Keir will look ahead to the Queen’s platinum jubilee and the Commonwealth Games later in the year, and is expected to say: “As we begin this new year, Britain has entered a new phase. Because just as the government has revealed itself to be unworthy of your trust, its incompetence is becoming plain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZRPe_0dbsM37300

“The cost of living is increasing. Energy bills are going up; wages are stagnant. Tax rises are coming in April. Too many people do not feel safe in their streets. And good luck to anyone trying to get a quick GP appointment.”

But he will say: “I am well aware that just because the Tories lose the public’s trust, it doesn’t mean Labour simply inherits it. Trust has to be earned. I am confident but not complacent about the task ahead.”

Sir Keir will say how he wants to set out his vision for a future Labour government based on “security, prosperity and respect”.

He will set out in his speech to local politicians and the media how everyone has a right to feel safe, to rely on the NHS when needed, and to have job security in exchange for hard work.

And he will outline how he believes everyone should have the opportunity to thrive, with a focus on building skills.

While he will add that respect is just as important, with everyone’s ambitions deserving to be recognised.

I am well aware that just because the Tories lose the public’s trust, it doesn’t mean Labour simply inherits it

Sir Keir Starmer

He will say: “I am personally thankful that I grew up in a country which had a national health service to care for my mum when she needed help, that gave me the opportunity to go to university and become a lawyer and fight for what is right.

“This country has presented me with great opportunities. It’s a great place to live. But I don’t think you cease to be a patriot because you notice your country has flaws.

“On the contrary, the reason we in this party want to correct those flaws is precisely because we are patriotic. I came into politics to make things happen not just to talk about them.

“I don’t think politics is a branch of the entertainment industry. I think it’s the serious business of getting things done.

“This year, 2022 is a big year. It is Her Majesty the Queen’s platinum jubilee. This city is looking forward to hosting the Commonwealth Games. We will host the women’s Euros and our men’s team will compete in the World Cup.

“The Britain I want is a country in which those who contribute get something back. Because 2022 is also the first year in which we need to tackle some big challenges: repairing after the pandemic; combating the climate crisis; making Brexit work.

“I believe that the best still lies ahead for this country. But only if we have the courage to create a new Britain. A country in which you and your family get the security, prosperity and respect you deserve.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to act to avoid tax and bills ‘disaster’ facing families

Boris Johnson has been urged to brush up his act to stop thousands of families facing “disaster” due to tax increases and rising energy costs.Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner claimed the Prime Minister’s “incompetence is taking our country backwards and costing our country dear” as she raised concerns over inflation nearing 6%.She accused Mr Johnson of being someone who “always gives with one hand and takes away with the other”, telling the Commons: “Under this Prime Minister the country is worse off.”But Mr Johnson defended his Government’s record on Universal Credit, increasing the minimum wage and support via the warm...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Rees-Mogg ‘crying crocodile tears’ over tax rise, as PM in ‘cash for access’ row

Tory MPs have accused Jacob Rees-Mogg of crying “crocodile tears” over the National Insurance rise.The Commons leader is understood to have spoken out against the 1.25 per cent rise in Cabinet but some Tories have said it was now too late for a rebellion on the plan agreed in September.Senior Tory MP Jake Berry, chair of the Northern Research Group told Times Radio: “It’s all very well to turn around with crocodile tears now and say, ‘Look what my policies have created’.“Surely this shouldn’t have happened. In fact, the time to do something about it was when it was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer sets out how he plans to beat ‘dishonest’ Johnson

Boris Johnson is “dishonest”, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said as he claimed the Prime Minister was now being seen for “what he really is” by voters.Sir Keir said “I don’t think many people believe him, I certainly don’t” over his response to the allegations about lockdown-busting Christmas parties in Downing Street.His comments came as former prime minister David Cameron said Mr Johnson had been able to “get away with things” that he could not, including dodging media scrutiny and hiring a personal photographer at the taxpayers’ expense.Ayesha Hazarika: "Do you think the prime minister's a liar?"Keir Starmer: "I think...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
The Independent

Rees-Mogg urges Chancellor to ditch national insurance rise – reports

Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged the Chancellor to ditch planned rises to national insurance, it has been reported.The Daily Telegraph said the Commons leader told Rishi Sunak at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting that the increase must be scrapped to stem the rising cost of living crisis engulfing the Government.The Prime Minister faced questions from all parties – including his own – over the issue in the Commons.And Mr Rees-Mogg is reported to have said the policy, which was only announced in September to cover an overhaul of social care and to see the NHS through coronavirus, should be ditched.Earlier, Labour’s deputy leader...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Labour MP Jack Dromey dies aged 73

Labour MP Jack Dromey died suddenly in his flat in his Birmingham constituency on Friday, the shadow minister’s family said.MPs from across the political spectrum paid tribute to the 73-year-old former leading trade unionist and sent their condolences to his wife, the party grandee Harriet Harman.The father-of-three, who had represented Birmingham Erdington since 2010, is understood to have died from natural causes, having contributed to a Parliament debate as recently as Thursday.Jack was recognised for his determination to stand up for his constituents and he was highly respected and warmly regarded across ParliamentSir Keir StarmerSir Keir Starmer remembered Mr Dromey,...
CELEBRITIES
kfgo.com

Setting out Labour’s agenda, UK’s Starmer takes aim at PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) – British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer took aim at Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party on Tuesday, saying he offered Britain “straight leadership” rather than the prime minister’s “flawed” and “reckless” government. With Labour ahead of the governing Conservatives in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has tested positive for coronavirus a day after a major speech setting out his vision for Britain’s future.Sir Keir will miss Prime Minister’s Questions, with deputy leader, Angela Rayner stepping in to face Boris Johnson The Labour leader previously tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the Budget in October.Sir Keir is not thought to have any Covid-19 symptoms but the infection was picked up as part of his regular testing routine.This latest positive test will mean it is the sixth period of self-isolation for the Labour leader since the start of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Labour#Uk#Tories#Nhs
The Independent

Johnson accused of misrepresenting Labour policies – and his own – at PMQs

Boris Johnson has been accused of making a number of misrepresentations during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.Labour said the Prime Minister not only misrepresented the opposition’s position on a number of issues, but also his own.Here are the contested statements made by Mr Johnson during the session.– InflationMr Johnson did not take the opportunity to correct his comments on inflation when challenged to do so by Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner.Ms Rayner, in a point of order, said she was sure that the Prime Minister did not wish to mislead MPs and asked him to correct the record after he...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ministers plough on with National Insurance hike despite Rees-Mogg’s calls

Ministers were resisting calls to scrap the National Insurance hike to protect struggling households after Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg argued to the Cabinet the rise should be shelved.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted on Thursday the decision has been made collectively as there is a “very good case” for the 1.25 percentage point increase to support the backlog in the NHS from coronavirus and overhaul social care.A significant number of Tory MPs oppose the hike being imposed in April, as does Labour and Lord Frost resigned from the Cabinet citing high taxation as one of his major concerns.It was understood...
ECONOMY
newschain

Keir Starmer sets out his ‘contract’ with the British people

Sir Keir Starmer offered a new “contract with the British people” as he set out his vision of how Labour would govern in office. In a keynote speech in Birmingham, Sir Keir promised “straight leadership” based on the values of “security, prosperity and respect” if his party is returned to power.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson in fresh sleaze row over ‘Great Exhibition 2’ plan of Tory donor funding lavish flat refit

Boris Johnson is facing fresh sleaze allegations after appearing to back a plan for a new “Great Exhibition” put forward by the Tory donor who funded his luxury flat redecorations.The prime minister told Lord Brownlow he was “on the great exhibition plan” in a WhatsApp message in which he described his Downing Street rooms as “a bit of a tip” – and pleaded for more money.Two months later, the donor joined a meeting with the culture secretary “to discuss plans for Great Exhibition 2.0” – a showcase of British innovation later renamed “Festival UK” – a government document revealed.The...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson wrongly denies saying there was no need to fear soaring inflation

Boris Johnson has wrongly denied saying there was no need to worry about soaring inflation, despite saying fears were “unfounded” just 3 months ago.The prime minister was urged to correct the record when it was pointed out that his claim was untrue, but declined to do so in the House of Commons.The controversy blew up when Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, accused Mr Johnson of getting it “so wrong” when, in October, he dismissed fears that prices are on the rise.Interviewed on Sky News, he was asked “are you worried about inflation?” but insisted he was focused instead on prospects...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tony Blair: 1 million sign petition to ‘rescind’ knighthood from former PM

More than one million people have signed a petition to have the ex-Labour prime minister Tony Blair’s knighthood “rescinded”.It comes after the former PM was made a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British order of chivalry, in the Queen’s New Year’s honours list. The petition, listed on Change.org seven days ago, which aims to strip Blair of the honour for over his decision to go to war with Iraq, topped 1,000,000 signatures on Friday afternoon.“Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK health service under 'extreme' strain amid omicron surge

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the chance to grill Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the government's COVID-19 policies Wednesday as soaring infections strain the U.K. health system.Johnson said Tuesday that the country has “a chance to ride out” the omicron variant-driven surge in infections without imposing tough lockdown measures. He is scheduled to answer questions in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon and to deliver a statement on COVID-19.A party spokesperson said Labour leader Keir Starmer would miss the session after testing positive for the virus. Confirmed new daily infections across...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rees-Mogg ‘urges Johnson to abandon National Insurance rise’ as concern grows over cost of living crisis

Jacob Rees-Mogg has reportedly called on Boris Johnson to abandon the planned rise in National Insurance in the face of the looming cost of living crisis.The leader of the House of Commons was said to have spoken against the tax rise at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, saying it could not be justified amid rising inflation and uncertainty over energy prices.Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, was said to have refused to change course as it would mean having to find the money elsewhere.A cabinet insider said Mr Rees-Mogg felt “finding savings would be more frugal and responsible” than raising taxes, according...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering new measures to help customers facing soaring energy bills’

Boris Johnson is reportedly considering new measures to alleviate the pressure on rising energy bills, after the prime minister was warned families faced a cost-of-living “iceberg”.According to Sky News, ministers have concluded that “something needs to be done” before the 1 April hike in household bills, which coincides with a contentious increase in national insurance tax.It was also reported that Mr Johnson will take personal charge of meetings on the energy crisis next week before a decision is taken on any support ahead of 7 February.In April the price cap, which limits the amount that suppliers can charge, will rise....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Swinney reported to statistics watchdog over Covid comparison

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has been reported to the statistics authority after he was accused of misrepresenting the impact of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.Mr Swinney, who is the Scottish Government’s Covid Recovery Secretary, suggested Covid rates in Scotland were lower than in England because of extra measures introduced north of the border.Speaking on the BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Tuesday, he suggested ONS figures showing one in 40 Scots were infected compared to one in 25 in England were “the strongest evidence that the measures taken in Scotland are protecting the population from Covid”.But the figures...
WORLD
The Independent

Failure to disclose texts to Tory donor ‘shook confidence’ of PM’s adviser

Boris Johnson has been accused of lacking care for the role of his ministerial standards adviser as he was told it was “plainly unsatisfactory” that messages between the Prime Minister and a Tory donor were not disclosed in an investigation into the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.Lord Geidt told the Prime Minister of his “grave concern” that the missing messages were not provided to him when he was investigating how the flat redecoration was funded, or when Mr Johnson’s old phone – where the messages were stored – was accessed in June last year “for another purpose”.And he said...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

419K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy