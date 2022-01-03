ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Man charged after argument leads to shooting in NC Food Lion parking lot

By Patrick Zarcone
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is facing charges after an altercation inside a Food Lion in Raleigh on Sunday afternoon spilled out into the parking lot and ended with a shooting, police said.

Jurante Avery Graham (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

According to police, a shooting was reported outside the Food Lion on N. Raleigh Boulevard just after 4:20 p.m.

1 shot at Raleigh Food Lion after altercation continues outside store, police say

Officials said the incident began as a dispute inside the store and then made its way outside the supermarket and into the parking lot before it culminated with one man shooting another man.

Police said several shots were fired and one struck the victim in the foot. The man’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, authorities said. One man was detained at the scene and later charged.

Jurante Avery Graham, 23, of Raleigh, is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to arrest records, Graham has already bonded out of the Wake County Detention Center.

Primo14
3d ago

A customer recorded the incident. In the video the guys are fussing and the guy that got shot decided to tell the shooter to "wait right there". The guy walked over to his care got something out and started walking back towards the guy. The guy that was arrest fired twice at the guy and the other guy fell to the ground. I think the shooter has a fair claim of self defense even though he had an opportunity to leave the scene when the guy went to his car....still self defense in my opinion. I've seen self defense used successfully in cases with far less justification but then again the shooters skin-tone was always "much lighter".

