Tulare pedestrian dead in suspected DUI collision

A Tulare pedestrian is dead after a suspected drunken driver hit him while crossing an intersection Sunday evening, police announced.

Around 5:30 p.m., a vehicle struck a man crossing the street near Bardsley Street and Spruce Avenue. Paramedics rushed the man, who was not identified by police, to the hospital where he later died.

Police contacted the driver, Daniel Correa, 41, who appeared intoxicated at the time of the collision. The Visalia man was arrested on suspicion of several felony DUI-related crimes.

Inmate records show Correa's blood alcohol content may have exceeded .20 — more than twice the legal limit. He was booked into Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Joshua Yeager is a reporter with the Visalia Times-Delta and a Report for America corps member.

