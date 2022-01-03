ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Derrick Henry Could Come Off Injured Reserve Before Week 18

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MHC9_0dbsLWLQ00

Tennessee's star running back should be ready to go for the postseason.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday the team may activate running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve ahead of Week 18.

The Titans will have 21 days to place Henry on their roster after he is designated to return from practice. He is unlikely to play in Week 18, though he could join Tennessee in practice before the Titans face the Texans on Sunday.

"[Henry] is doing some work today and we'll see when that window opens and probably make a decision midweek," Vrabel said Monday, per ESPN's Turron Davenport .

Henry, 27, led the NFL with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games this season before suffering a foot injury against the Colts on Oct. 31. He also led the NFL in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2019 and 2020.

The Titans enter Week 18 at 11–5 after winning five of eight games without Henry to gain control of the No. 1 seed in the AFC on a tiebreaker. While they've performed admirably without him, it'd surely help to welcome the NFL's best running back into the fold before a crucial season-ending contest that could clinch them a bye for the first week of the playoffs.

More NFL Coverage:

For More Tennessee Titans coverage, check out All Titans .

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

NFL Week 18 injuries: Derrick Henry, Darren Waller, Jimmy Garoppolo, Justin Fields return to practice

It may be hard to believe, but Week 18 of the 2021 NFL regular season is upon us. The end of the NFL’s longest-ever regular season promises to be a memorable one. Along with the top seed in the AFC, there are three playoff spots that seven teams will fight to earn this weekend. There are also several NFL records that could fall, including Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record and Calvin Johnson’s record for receiving yards in a season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
FanSided

Derrick Henry might not be the only healthy back returning this week

It was warm winter so “Dehember” came a little late this season, but Tennessee Titans fans shouldn’t worry because Derrick Henry is going to make up for lost time soon. Rumors started swirling a few weeks ago that Derrick Henry could come back before the season was over and those picked up this weekend. Still, all the rumors in the world weren’t going to make Henry heal any faster and until Tennessee Titans fans got to see him with a helmet on, there was always going to be some skepticism.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans RB Derrick Henry gets major injury update from Mike Vrabel ahead of Week 18 vs. Texans

There is a growing possibility that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry could make his long-awaited return to action in the Week 18 clash with the Houston Texans. Henry has been sidelined since the Titans’ Week 8 road win over the Indianapolis Colts due to a fractured foot injury suffered during the game. The Titans later placed him on injured reserve, while the reigning rushing champion opted to undergo surgery for his right foot injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Texans#Bengals#American Football#Espn#Afc#Annual Future
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Rick Ross Sends Message To Everyone About Antonio Brown

As wide receiver Antonio Brown’s NFL future remains in jeopardy, he’s found a very prominent voice willing to defend him. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, rapper and record executive Rick Ross has weighed in on the controversy with Brown. Regarding Brown’s antics at MetLife Stadium this week, Ross called on people to avoid jumping to conclusions about what happened.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy