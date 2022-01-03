ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MPD shares results from impaired driving enforcement campaign over holiday weekend

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

The Maui Police Department (MPD) screened over a thousand vehicles during its impaired driving enforcement campaign over the holiday weekend.

KHON2

Bomb threats force evacuations, lockdowns at multiple HBCUs

Seven historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) reported bomb threats on Tuesday night just hours apart from each other, with schools responding to the threats by entering lockdown, ordering evacuations and having law enforcement sweep their campuses until there was an all-clear.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

