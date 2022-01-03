ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

Hillcrest boys basketball leaves mid-game vs. Obion County, faces TSSAA fines

By Jarod Hamilton, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 4 days ago

Hillcrest is facing $750 in fines after its boys basketball team left the court with 40 seconds left in the first half of its game versus Obion County during the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament at Westview on Dec. 30.

The school has been fined $250 due to coach Chris Adams being ejected per TSSAA bylaws while a $500 fine was assessed due to Adams pulling his team off the court.

Per a TSSAA referee report, , Adams was "very vocal" about the foul count and "not happy" with some explanations for fouls that were called.

When a foul happened at some point in the second quarter, "Adams disagreed with the call by running out on the floor and down the sidelines and past the end line to the rail in front of his fans" and ended up receiving a warning.

A few plays later Adams and Hillcrest player Nick Brooks were issued technical fouls after disputing different calls with the referees.

"He starts yelling at me for three seconds (right after a shot). I gave him time to stop, but he continued," per the report. "I then issued a technical foul to Mr. Adams. After some time passed (one of the officials) assessed a technical foul to player 0 from Hillcrest due to his disagreement with the foul call (there we’re several disagreements)."

Upon receiving the technical fouls, Adams called two consecutive timeouts to talk to officials about the calls. After the second timeout, Adams was seen leaving the huddle directing his team to leave the court and was assessed his second technical foul.

Along with Adams, Hillcrest players AJ Williams, Jaylon Judd and the aforementioned Brooks were ejected and will be unable to participate in the team's next two games.

The game was called once Hillcrest left and Obion County was awarded a 36-19 win.

"I think their team got frustrated that they couldn't make shots against the zone and the further the game went and the more shots they missed the more frustrated got," said Obion County coach Ralph Turner. "We shot 17 free throws and they shot 10, so I don't think it was disproportionate.

"One thing that is true about basketball is that it always (about) the eye of the lens you look through. From my lens I thought the game was called okay — there was missed calls both ways and I was not happy with some of the calls we got or some of the no calls for sure."

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

UConn women cancel fourth consecutive game

Geno Auriemma admitted on his coaches radio show on Monday that he was not too optimistic that his UConn women's basketball team would be playing its game at Villanova on Friday. He was right. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game against the Wildcats scheduled for Friday...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Obion County, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Connecticut Post

UConn men’s basketball home game with Butler rescheduled to Jan. 18

UConn will get a double-shot of Butler in a couple of weeks. The Huskies’ home game with Butler, which was originally scheduled on Jan. 1 but canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UConn’s program, will now be played on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the XL Center in Hartford at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by FS1.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Tssaa#End Of The Game#Highschool
Williston Daily Herald

Mondak Thunder boys basketball scores, upcoming games

The Grenora-Westby boys basketball team has a mixed start in the 2021-2022 season, but there are still many games to be played. Since opening their season on Dec. 3, the Mondak Thunder lost four of the six non-conference games they’ve played. They definitely have tough competition to face as...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes basketball vs. Syracuse

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Syracuse Orange at the Watsco Center on Wednesday (8:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (11-3, 3-0, ACC, No. 92 Kenpom) enters on a seven-game winning streak, their longest since starting 10-0 in 2017, and is coming off a 92-84 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Syracuse (7-6, 1-1, No. 71 Kenpom) lost 74-69 to Virginia on Saturday and has lost three of five. Syracuse has won three of the last four meetings including an 83-57 win last season. Miami enters the game 26th out of 358 teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (111.4) and 201st in adjusted defensive efficiency (102.9) while Syracuse is 20th in offense (112.8) and 188th in defense (102.5) in what figures to be a high-scoring game.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
westmorelandsports.com

Westmoreland County Boys Basketball Round Up Monday

Westmoreland County boys basketball results from Tuesday January 5, 2022:. Greensburg Salem allowed first place Fox Chapel to score 29 points in the first quarter and went on to lose 89-22 in a Section 3-6A match up. Christian Hostetler and Jayden Stevens each finished with five points for the Golden Lions (1-8, 0-1).
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Henrico Citizen

Warhill cancels check from Mathews 41-25

Warhill grabbed a 41-25 victory at the expense of Mathews on January 7 in Virginia girls high school basketball. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
MATHEWS, VA
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque metro tournament semi-finals recap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The semi-final matches of the Albuquerque metro basketball championships tournament took place on Friday night. Here is a quick breakdown of how the action unfolded. Starting off with the unbeaten, top-seed Volcano Vista matched up against four-seed Cleveland. The semi-final match was not much of a contest as the Hawks would be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WFRV Local 5

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – In a game the Brillion boys basketball program had circled on the calendar since before the season, the Lions rode a dominant defensive performance in the second half en route to a 56-47 win over conference rival Roncalli. Jeremy Lorenz and Grady Geiger combined for 33 points for Brillion as the […]
BRILLION, WI
WFRV Local 5

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

(WFRV) – Two rosters loaded with talent have torn through the FVA so far this season, all leading up to a Friday night clash that drew eyes from around Wisconsin. In a battle of the top two teams in the state, Kamy Peppler and the Hortonville girls pulled off the road upset of No. 1 […]
HORTONVILLE, WI
The Jackson Sun

The Jackson Sun

377
Followers
177
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Top local news, sports, feature and breaking news stories from Jackson and West Tennessee, with photo galleries and videos.

 http://jacksonsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy