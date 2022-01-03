ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Murphy asks feds to help staff hospitals, nursing homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

By Dana DiFilippo
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LH96o_0dbsLSoW00

As COVID-19’s highly contagious omicron variant surges, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send “strike teams” to work in the state’s hospitals and nursing homes, which have been overwhelmed with sick patients and residents at the same time the virus has decimated their staffs.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said many facilities are reporting as much as 30% of their staff is out sick with the coronavirus, burdening health care workers who are treating so many patients with COVID-19 that many hospitals have suspended elective procedures.

Murphy and Persichilli delivered this latest coronavirus news Monday at a briefing the governor’s office announced would be remote after First Lady Tammy Murphy tested positive for COVID-19. She remains asymptomatic, and Murphy and the rest of his family have continued to test negative, the governor said. The Murphys — who recently returned from vacationing in Costa Rica — are fully vaccinated and boosted, he added.

At Monday’s briefing, Persichilli warned the worst may be yet to come, predicting a peak of between 6,000 to 9,000 hospitalizations on Jan. 11. The pandemic’s previous peak of hospitalizations was 8,270 in April 2020. But the omicron variant has sent hospitalizations climbing daily, with 4,715 people hospitalized on Sunday, compared to 2,979 just one week earlier, she said.

“Hopefully the trajectory comes down as fast as it goes up,” Persichilli said.

About 70% of those seeking hospital care are either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, Murphy said.

“We have more people in the hospital today than at any point in the past year,” Murphy said. “Take omicron seriously, wear your masks, get your booster, don’t take a cavalier attitude. Go get tested.”

Murphy also said he wants the Legislature to approve a 90-day extension for some of the emergency powers he was given during the pandemic, saying, “We need to remain on a war footing to ensure that we can get resources to where they need to be, when they need to be there.”

The latest wave of virus cases is hampering school districts’ plans to stick to in-person learning as students return from winter break.

COVID-19 rates have doubled among students and quadrupled among school staff from late November to late December, and as of Monday, 102 children were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 — nearly twice that of a week ago, state data shows.

Murphy said the state has no plans to order schools to go virtual. Instead, he said, he and Persichilli directed schools to adopt new “test to stay” policies for asymptomatic students who have been exposed to sick classmates or teachers. Under that approach, such students can remain in school, instead of quarantining at home, as long as they continue to test negative on regular COVID tests and remain masked.

Persichilli said she has asked pharmacies and other test providers around the state to prioritize testing of children, in order to contain the spread in schools.

The need for COVID-19 tests has far outpaced providers’ capacity. Testing has been in such high demand that many testing sites close early, and a state program that sends free saliva tests to residents had to cap how many tests they mail out to 30,000 a day, Persichilli said. More than 463,000 residents have ordered them since they became available last month, she added.

A new federal testing site capable of testing 1,000 people a day opened in East Orange on New Year’s Day.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Murphy asks feds to help staff hospitals, nursing homes overwhelmed by COVID-19 appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 7

E@gles
3d ago

No way !! You fire health care workers just for your bonuses and now you want help! Theses facilities and doctors are making a killing ( huge bonuses) each month , and knowingly killing people with no remorse just to line your pockets with huge paydays … and now they’re calling for help ! Yeah ok !

Reply
5
Common denominator
4d ago

They fired nurses and now they are crying for help, dumbasses.

Reply(1)
9
Related
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

NJ State Senators Ask Governor Murphy to Release information as to the administration’s $53 million settlement for veterans home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic

Trenton NJ, Senator Steven Oroho and Senator Joe Pennacchio have filed requests for public records related to the Murphy administration’s $53 million settlement for veterans home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve filed a request for public records related to the $53 million that apparently will be paid by...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Murphy
Person
Judith Persichilli
Shore News Network

Days after returning from Central American vacation, NJ first lady Tammy Murphy tests positive for COVID-19

TRENTON, NJ – On Thursday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy returned to America from a week-long Central American family vacation in Costa Rica. On Sunday, the First Lady tasted positive for COVID-19. The First Lady says she has no symptoms and the Governor’s office has said Phil Murphy and his children have thus far tested negative for the virus.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Indoor capacity limits? Total lockdown? Phil Murphy to make COVID-19 announcement Monday

TRENTON, NJ – Nobody is sure what he’s going to do, but on Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is set to host his first COVID-19 briefing since leaving last week for his Central American family vacation in Costa Rica. Upon his return, it has been learned that his wife Tammy has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of caution, the governor will host the Monday briefing remotely via teleconference. The meeting comes as COVID-19 is surging across the state with over 100,000 new cases reported in the past week alone. Murphy also returns to New Jersey with many towns and cities imposing COVID-19 restrictions indoor and with nearly 25% of public students getting ready to start the new year with remote learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. courts chip away at backlog, but COVID surge could imperil efforts

More than two years into the pandemic, New Jersey’s courts are struggling with tens of thousands of backlogged cases, and a variant-fueled surge of COVID-19 cases could bloat the heap of unheard cases yet further. In March 2020 — before the pandemic forced the courts to move all proceedings to virtual spaces — New Jersey’s […] The post N.J. courts chip away at backlog, but COVID surge could imperil efforts appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

New Jersey: Fully Vaxed / Boosted First Lady Tammy Murphy Covid-Positive, After Mixing Households

"The Governor and First Lady tested themselves due to a recent known non-family contact in their home." ~ Office of NJ Phil Murphy. This afternoon the office of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that First Lady Tammy Murphy has tested positive for Covid-19 and is as of now asymptomatic. Reportedly, the family has just returned from a trip to Costa Rica. The notice states, however, that the infection occurred when a non-family member was recently present in their New Jersey home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Feds#Home#Covid#Omicron#Legislature
wpr.org

Wisconsin hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Some clinics are closing to help meet demand elsewhere.

Wisconsin's hospitals are reaching capacity and experiencing staffing shortages as the omicron variant of COVID-19 causes cases to surge and unvaccinated patients seek medical care. At Wisconsin’s largest hospital system, Advocate Aurora, 528 COVID-19 inpatients were being treated Monday in Wisconsin, and that number is growing daily. Five days earlier,...
WISCONSIN STATE
New Jersey Monitor

Bill barring water, sewer shutoffs until March goes to Murphy’s desk

A bill that would bar water and sewer shutoffs until mid-March went to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk after winning approval in both chambers of the Legislature Monday. The measure, which cleared the Senate and Assembly in unanimous votes, would halt shutoffs until March 15, 2022. Municipal utilities would be barred from placing, selling, and enforcing […] The post Bill barring water, sewer shutoffs until March goes to Murphy’s desk appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
nbc15.com

Navy medical team joins Bellin Health as COVID-19 overwhelms hospitals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of a 23-person Navy medical team are working side-by-side with doctors and nurses at Bellin Health as they treat patients with COVID-19 and other illnesses. The Navy personnel include doctors, critical care nurses and respiratory therapists. They’re coming at the request of the Federal...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Hospitals ask for your help in getting through COVID-19 surge

WISCONSIN — Floating around all over Facebook and Twitter is the unsubstantiated claim that the only reason hospitals are struggling with bed space right is because hospital workers simply haven't been showing up to work. "Folks will say it was the vaccine mandate for health care organizations [or] that...
HEALTH SERVICES
New Jersey Monitor

Another vaccine-rule dustup expected in Assembly Monday

Some Assembly Republicans will again defy statehouse vaccine rules during voting sessions on Monday, the New Jersey Monitor has learned. On a caucus call that lasted for more than an hour Friday, GOP members in the lower chamber discussed their plans for Monday’s voting session, the second since the State Capitol Joint Management Commission enacted […] The post Another vaccine-rule dustup expected in Assembly Monday appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
545
Followers
315
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy