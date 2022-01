Sometimes it seems as if our culture pushes every celebration of winter into Christmastime. But winter is a long season, and the inspiration for a wealth of fables and fairy stories over the centuries. When it comes to the movies, the snow-drenched fantasy modern audiences are most familiar with is probably Disney’s Frozen, nominally based on Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen.” Frozen wasn’t the first cinematic stab at that story, however, nor is “The Snow Queen” the only such tale to make it onto film. If you’ve enjoyed Frozen – or if you have more traditional tastes – here are a few more frosty fairy films to give a look before March 21:

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO