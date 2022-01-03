Loeb denies Al-Attiyah stages hat trick in Dakar Rally

AL QAISUMAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Nasser Al-Attiyah was denied a hat trick of stage wins to start the Dakar Rally when he let Sebastien Loeb go on Monday.

Near the second stage finish, shifted from a flooded Al Artawiyah to Al Qaisumah further north in the Saudi desert, Al-Attiyah was leading when he punctured and eased off. Loeb completed the faster, wet track from Ha’il in 3 1/2 hours, beating Al-Attiyah by 3 1/2 minutes for his first stage win since 2019.

That cut Al-Attiyah’s overall lead to nine minutes. The Qatari is the favorite having won his last seven rallies for a fifth season World Cup. He’s a three-time Dakar champion in three different cars.

His cause has been helped by the misfortune of his biggest rivals, Stephane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz.

Peterhansel, winner of his eighth car title a year ago, was unlucky to break his rear suspension on Sunday. He was penalized nearly 27 hours for time and waypoint issues. Sainz, a three-time champion, lost his bearings for two hours on Sunday.

The pair, placed 68th and 33rd respectively, decided to continue racing to prepare their Audis for next year and help their teammates, the highest placed of which was Mattias Ekstrom at 24th.

Sainz was third on the stage on Monday and Peterhansel fourth, but the race, for now, was between Al-Attiyah and Loeb, searching for his first Dakar win. Nobody was within 40 minutes of them overall.

“II think it will be us two until the end fighting, but there’s still a long way,” Al-Attiyah said.

Former champion Sam Sunderland of Britain was leading the motorbike category after finishing second on the stage to Joan Barreda of Spain.

Barreda was up front for most of the day, while Sunderland and Chilean rider Kevin Benavides, the defending champion, had great second halves of the stage.

Barreda and Benavides made up for a bad Sunday to rise to 10th and 11th overall.

Adrien van Beveren of France was second overall and 2018 champ Matthias Walkner of Austria third, both within four minutes of the pace.

The biggest motorbike casualty was former MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci, who suffered mechanical problems and had to be airlifted out.

___

