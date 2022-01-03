Virginia man arrested in connection to eight-month-old homicide

WINCHESTER, Va. ( WDVM ) — A Virginia man has been arrested in connection with a May 2021 murder. 19-year-old Tony Peyton, Jr. of Fredericksburg, is being charged for the murder of Jaiden Myers.

In addition to Peyton, 19-year-old Jaeden Smithers and 18-year-old Demetrius Brown were charged for Myers’ murder in August.

Peyton is being held without bond in the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center. His charges include first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

