Virginia man arrested in connection to eight-month-old homicide

By Roshan Davis
 4 days ago

WINCHESTER, Va. ( WDVM ) — A Virginia man has been arrested in connection with a May 2021 murder. 19-year-old Tony Peyton, Jr. of Fredericksburg, is being charged for the murder of Jaiden Myers.

In addition to Peyton, 19-year-old Jaeden Smithers and 18-year-old Demetrius Brown were charged for Myers’ murder in August.

Peyton is being held without bond in the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center. His charges include first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Mike Materne
4d ago

one bad decision will ruin your entire life, we need to teach the youth that crime never pays like an honest job.

