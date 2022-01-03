ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne FC holds tryout, prepares for second season

By Glenn Marini
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The second season is quickly approaching for the Fort Wayne FC, and the USL League 2 club is already at work on constructing a roster after holding tryouts on Monday at the Plex South.

Fort Wayne FC played its inaugural season last summer and it looking to build a perennial winner under head coach Mike Avery, who returns for year two leading the club.

The league plans to release the 2022 schedule in March, though season tickets are already available on Fort Wayne FC’s website.

Co-owner DaMarcus Beasley also says the club hopes to have some positive news to announce in the next month or so regarding a new home field for the team. Last year Mayor Tom Henry announced that a developer was looking into constructing a complex on the north side of downtown centered on a new soccer stadium.

