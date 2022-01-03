ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by Washington Football Team after railing coll...

By Tim McManus
6abc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- Four of the individuals who fell as a result of a railing collapse at FedEx Field on Sunday -- all of whom say they suffered injuries from the incident, most of them minor -- refuted a statement by the Washington Football Team suggesting they were offered on-site medical...

6abc.com

Comments / 1

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NAVY football player Brian Bourgeois killed in NAVY SEAL training

According to the , former NAVY Football player Brian Bourgeois died on December 4th after sustaining injuries during training in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The details of the accident are currently under investigation and findings will be made available at the appropriate time, according to the report. Bourgeois, 43, received his...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Fedex Field#American Football
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
Washington Post

Reeling WFT deals with more tragedy as brother of Montez Sweat killed in shooting

The Washington Football Team added another tragic chapter this week to an already difficult season when the club learned the brother of defensive end Montez Sweat was killed Tuesday in Henrico, Va., according to police. Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Ga., was pronounced dead after police in Henrico County,...
NFL
Richmond.com

Brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat killed at Henrico apartment complex

A shooting Tuesday afternoon in western Henrico resulted in the death of Anthony Sweat, the brother of Washington Football Team pass rusher Montez Sweat. Anthony Sweat, 27, was from Stone Mountain, Ga., but according to Henrico County police had ties to the Richmond area. He was shot and killed in an apartment complex on the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
FanSided

Report: Chicago Bears have made head coach decision

There have been plenty of rumors discussing the future of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. However, while most fans and media seem to agree that Nagy will be out at the end of the year, the front office in Chicago has been quiet. Many expected the announcement to wait...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy