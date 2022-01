U.S. Senator Rand Paul has filed to seek re-election. The filing was made Tuesday and put Paul back on the ballot for another possible term in that Senate seat—it is likely he will face off against Democrat Charles Booker during the general election, but multiple people have filed as republicans that he will have to beat in a Republican primary. Those include Arnold Blankenship, Valerie Fredrick and Tami Stainfield.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO