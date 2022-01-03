ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden vows US to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine

By Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden conferred on Sunday with Ukraine’s leader over the Russian troop buildup near its border, promising that the U.S. and allies will act “decisively” if Russia further invades the Eastern European nation. Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call came as the U.S. and Western allies prepared for a series of diplomatic […]

WSAV News 3

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Joe Biden to call out former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result.
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin ‘planning Ukraine blitzkrieg & nuclear blackmail on the West to re-create USSR’, leaked dossier claims

VLADIMIR Putin is reportedly planning a "blitzkrieg" against Ukraine and "nuclear blackmail" on the West as part of a plot to re-create the USSR, a leaked dossier claims. The papers - reportedly from Ukrainian intelligence - warn that Moscow will attempt to use peace talks with the US as a façade for "large scale military preparations" around Ukraine's border.
The Guardian

Liz Truss says Russia faces high-level sanctions if it invades Ukraine

Massive coordinated sanctions threatened against Russia if it launches military action against Ukraine will hit the high-level Russian elite and its ability to carry out financial transactions, Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary, told MPs on Thursday, as she warned the west could not afford to be seen to reward Moscow in crucial talks next week.
NBC News

Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine amid tension with Russia

There Are Surprise Features in Apple’s macOS MontereymacOS Monterey is a terrific upgrade for Mac users and brings with it lots of new features. The most relaxing farm game of 2021. No InstallEnjoy farming, stock up and make friends. Taonga is a whole world full of adventure!. Don’t Believe...
AFP

Biden strategy on Ukraine - talks but clear costs for Russia

From severing Russia from the world's banking system to further arming Kyiv, US President Joe Biden is hoping threats of painful consequences will deter his counterpart Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. With tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed on Ukraine's border, the Biden administration has accepted talks in Geneva next week with Moscow which has proposed agreements to limit NATO's expansion. US officials say they are willing to discuss concerns. But few see the Biden administration as interested in grand agreements, with its objective instead changing Putin's calculus and, at best, bringing greater stability to relations. Underlying the approach is a threat to impose on Putin, in Biden's words, "sanctions like he's never seen" if he encroaches further into Ukraine, where Russia already backs an insurgency that has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014.
