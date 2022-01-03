ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, NY

High school sports scores for January 3

By Ken McMillan and Melissa Kramer, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 4 days ago

Boys basketball

Burke Catholic 62, Port Jervis 38

Burke Catholic: Jack O'Boyle 25 points; Jake DeMaro 12 points; Sanjay Persaud 10 points

Port Jervis: Geffen Cauthen 13 points; Calvin Crews 9 points; Mike Malzahn 8 points

Fallsburg at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Danbury at Middletown, 7 p.m. (Postponed to Jan. 26)

Girls basketball

SS Seward at Fallsburg, 5:45 p.m.

Upcoming schedules

Tuesday, January 4

Boys basketball

Rhinebeck at Ellenville, 6 p.m.

Pine Plains at Millbrook, 6 p.m.

O'Neill at Monticello, 6 p.m.

Spackenkill at Webutuck, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Cornwall at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.

Eldred at SS Seward, 5:30 p.m.

Valley Central at New Paltz, 6 p.m.

Catskill at Onteora, 6 p.m.

Wallkill at Pine Bush, 6 p.m.

Millbrook at Pine Plains, 6 p.m.

Webutuck at Spackenkill, 6 p.m.

Minisink Valley at Washingtonville, 6 p.m.

Fallsburg at Burke Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Monroe-Woodbury at Newburgh Free Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Goshen at Port Jervis, 6:30 p.m.

Chester at Tri-Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Kingston at Warwick Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Livingston Manor at Liberty, 7 p.m.

O'Neill at Sullivan West, 7 p.m.

Boys ice hockey

White Plains vs. Monroe-Woodbury at Ice Time Sports Complex, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Pine Bush at Monroe-Woodbury, 7 p.m.

Newburgh Free Academy at Valley Central, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming

Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Goshen at Goshen Aquatic Center, 4:30 p.m.

New Paltz at Minisink Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Red Hook at Warwick Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Bowling

Highland vs. Saugerties at Bowlers Club, 4 p.m.

Washingtonville vs. Middletown at Colonial Lanes, 4 p.m.

Beacon vs. Monroe-Woodbury at Colonial Lanes, 4 p.m.

Goshen vs. Newburgh Free Academy at Pat Tarsio Lanes, 4 p.m.

Marlboro vs. Franklin D. Roosevelt at Spins Bowl Poughkeepsie, 4 p.m.

Cross country skiing

Monticello, Rondout Valley, Wallkill vs. New Paltz at Minnewaska State Park, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5

Boys basketball

Dover at Highland, 5:45 p.m.

S.S. Seward at Eldred, 6:30 p.m.

Port Jervis at Goshen, 6:30 p.m.

Warwick Valley at Kingston, 6:30 p.m.

Liberty at Livingston Manor, 6:30 p.m.

Valley Central at Middletown, 6:30 p.m.

Washingtonville at Minisink Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Newburgh Free Academy at Monroe-Woodbury, 6:30 p.m.

Chapel Field at Roscoe, 6:30 p.m.

Burke Catholic at Fallsburg, 7 p.m.

Chester at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.,

Beacon at Cornwall, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Chapel Field at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.

Monroe-Woodbury at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

Marlboro at Millbrook, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Fallsburg, Tri-Valley at Ellenville, 5 p.m.

Chester at Onteora, 6 p.m.

Newburgh Free Academy at Pine Bush, 6 p.m.

Eldred, Highland at Port Jervis, 6 p.m.

Middletown at Warwick Valley, 6 p.m.

Valley Central at Saugerties, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: High school sports scores for January 3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, NY
City
Wallkill, NY
City
Port Jervis, NY
City
Chester, NY
City
Kingston, NY
City
Millbrook, NY
City
Goshen, NY
City
New Paltz, NY
City
Pine Plains, NY
City
Dover, NY
City
Livingston Manor, NY
City
Roscoe, NY
City
Catskill, NY
City
Highland, NY
City
Washingtonville, NY
City
Middletown, NY
City
Saugerties, NY
City
Rhinebeck, NY
City
Fallsburg, NY
City
Livingston, NY
The Hill

Pelosi invites Biden to give State of the Union address on March 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday invited President Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1. "Indeed, this past year has been historic: with the life-saving American Rescue Plan, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, soon, the truly transformational Build Back Better Act!" Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden. "In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union."
POTUS
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
The Associated Press

Analysis: Taking on Trump is Biden’s reluctant calling

WASHINGTON (AP) — It may not be the fight he sought, but taking on Donald Trump is President Joe Biden’s calling. Biden offered himself as a guardian of American democracy in a visceral speech Thursday discussing the horrors of the Jan. 6 insurrection that sought to overthrow his 2020 election victory. Trump’s refusal to accept the reality of his defeat spawned a conspiracy that came close to shattering the nation’s system of government and continues to ripple through society a year later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Cruz apologizes for describing Jan. 6 attack as terrorism

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had desperation written on his face. The conservative ideologue and potential 2024 presidential contender appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show Thursday to apologize for describing the Jan. 6 insurrection as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” a day earlier, the eve of its anniversary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

374
Followers
206
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy