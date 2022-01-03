High school sports scores for January 3
Boys basketball
Burke Catholic 62, Port Jervis 38
Burke Catholic: Jack O'Boyle 25 points; Jake DeMaro 12 points; Sanjay Persaud 10 points
Port Jervis: Geffen Cauthen 13 points; Calvin Crews 9 points; Mike Malzahn 8 points
Fallsburg at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Danbury at Middletown, 7 p.m. (Postponed to Jan. 26)
Girls basketball
SS Seward at Fallsburg, 5:45 p.m.
Upcoming schedules
Tuesday, January 4
Boys basketball
Rhinebeck at Ellenville, 6 p.m.
Pine Plains at Millbrook, 6 p.m.
O'Neill at Monticello, 6 p.m.
Spackenkill at Webutuck, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Cornwall at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.
Eldred at SS Seward, 5:30 p.m.
Valley Central at New Paltz, 6 p.m.
Catskill at Onteora, 6 p.m.
Wallkill at Pine Bush, 6 p.m.
Millbrook at Pine Plains, 6 p.m.
Webutuck at Spackenkill, 6 p.m.
Minisink Valley at Washingtonville, 6 p.m.
Fallsburg at Burke Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Monroe-Woodbury at Newburgh Free Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Goshen at Port Jervis, 6:30 p.m.
Chester at Tri-Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Kingston at Warwick Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Livingston Manor at Liberty, 7 p.m.
O'Neill at Sullivan West, 7 p.m.
Boys ice hockey
White Plains vs. Monroe-Woodbury at Ice Time Sports Complex, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Pine Bush at Monroe-Woodbury, 7 p.m.
Newburgh Free Academy at Valley Central, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming
Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Goshen at Goshen Aquatic Center, 4:30 p.m.
New Paltz at Minisink Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Red Hook at Warwick Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Bowling
Highland vs. Saugerties at Bowlers Club, 4 p.m.
Washingtonville vs. Middletown at Colonial Lanes, 4 p.m.
Beacon vs. Monroe-Woodbury at Colonial Lanes, 4 p.m.
Goshen vs. Newburgh Free Academy at Pat Tarsio Lanes, 4 p.m.
Marlboro vs. Franklin D. Roosevelt at Spins Bowl Poughkeepsie, 4 p.m.
Cross country skiing
Monticello, Rondout Valley, Wallkill vs. New Paltz at Minnewaska State Park, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 5
Boys basketball
Dover at Highland, 5:45 p.m.
S.S. Seward at Eldred, 6:30 p.m.
Port Jervis at Goshen, 6:30 p.m.
Warwick Valley at Kingston, 6:30 p.m.
Liberty at Livingston Manor, 6:30 p.m.
Valley Central at Middletown, 6:30 p.m.
Washingtonville at Minisink Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Newburgh Free Academy at Monroe-Woodbury, 6:30 p.m.
Chapel Field at Roscoe, 6:30 p.m.
Burke Catholic at Fallsburg, 7 p.m.
Chester at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.,
Beacon at Cornwall, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Chapel Field at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.
Monroe-Woodbury at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.
Marlboro at Millbrook, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Fallsburg, Tri-Valley at Ellenville, 5 p.m.
Chester at Onteora, 6 p.m.
Newburgh Free Academy at Pine Bush, 6 p.m.
Eldred, Highland at Port Jervis, 6 p.m.
Middletown at Warwick Valley, 6 p.m.
Valley Central at Saugerties, 7 p.m.
