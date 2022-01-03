ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Wichita Falls Christmas tree disposal sites open through Thursday

By Torin Halsey, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jyxf_0dbsJ1We00

The City of Wichita Falls has made disposing of your old natural Christmas tree convenient with two locations available 24-hours a day through Thursday, January 6.

Lucy Park on Sunset Lane off Seymour Highway has a location on the far west side of the park, follow the signs.

Kiwanis Park, located at 4400 Southwest Parkway, has a dump site next to the Parks Maintenance Building at the entrance of the park. Both of these locations can accept trees 24 hours a day through Thursday.

After January 6, Wichita Falls residents may take their trees to the City Transfer Station located at 3200 Lawrence Road. Hours are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or the City Landfill, located at 10984 Wiley Road, open Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The trees must be free of all decorations, ornaments and tree stands.

Old, dry Christmas trees can be a significant fire hazard in the home and should be disposed of. There will be no curbside pickup of Christmas trees. Trees left out by the curb for pickup during the regular trash schedule will not be picked up by sanitation employees.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at 940-761-7977.

#Christmas Tree#Sanitation#Fire Hazard#The Sanitation Department
